Who Dis? The answer will be in Marvel's next What if...?

Marvel's new What If? line of comics is getting its second title: a mash-up of Miles Morales/Spider-Man and Wolverine, apparently.

Marvel released a teaser image with the title "What If...?" promising "more information" on November 16 and that that the title itself will debut in March 2022.

As Newsarama previously reported, the recent Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow is the first in a planned line of What If...? titles Marvel Comics is publishing coinciding with the Disney Plus What If...? animated series.

Chip Zdarsky, who wrote Spider-Man's Spider's Shadow, has said he is working on a second What If...? project that could conceivably be this new title.

And although whatever is being teased is presumably is an alt-universe title, it comes just as Miles Morales has found himself on shaky ground regarding the Spider-Man identity shared with him by Spider-Man.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In November 10's Miles Morales: Spider-Man #32, the Beyond Corporation (who obtained the Spider-Man trademark in a shady deal) served Miles with papers saying he was illegally using their Spider-Man brand. If he's not a Spider-Man, maybe he can be a Wolverine?

It looks like he's already innovating with the number of claws he has. While the original Wolverine is known to have three claws on each hand, Laura Kinney/Wolverine and Daken are best-known for having two claws per hand. The Wolverine villain Romulus has four claws on each hand, but with one of them coming from under his wrist - not from the top of his hand like the Wolverines and now seemingly Miles Morales.

Marvel loves mash-ups and the illusion of change, and it looks like 2022 is being set up as another year of them.