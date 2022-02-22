New Star Wars book reveals George Lucas had one concern about Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian

A new Star Wars book has revealed the one concern George Lucas had about Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian.

The Child – officially known as Grogu – was introduced back in 2019, long after Lucas sold his sci-fi creation to Disney.

While Lucas might not be in charge anymore, he clearly still has thoughts on the franchise. In the recently released The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2 by Phil Szostak, The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni is quoted on one of Lucas' worries about the little green guy (H/T IndieWire).

"I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child," Filoni commented. "His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training."

We haven't seen much of Grogu's past so far, but it was revealed by Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 that the Child was trained at the old Jedi Temple seen in the prequel movies. He was rescued from the carnage of Order 66 by a mystery character and he was eventually found by the Mandalorian at the start of the series.

Later, in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, Baby Yoda trains under Luke Skywalker – though eventually decides to go back to Din Djarin rather than continue on his Jedi path. While it looks like Grogu's time in training may have come to an end, that's hopefully enough tutelage in the Jedi way to ease Lucas' fears.

We'll most likely next be seeing Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 3, which will reportedly arrive late this year. In the meantime, check out everything we know about Obi-Wan Kenobi, the next Star Wars project to hit Disney Plus.