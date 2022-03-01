New South Park trailer sees the gang ward off a new Cold War

A new preview for the next episode of South Park shows the animated comedy getting topical once again – this time dealing with the prospect of a new Cold War and nuclear attacks.

In the brief teaser, PC Principal questions the number of Nuclear Emergency Drills Mr. Mackey has been conducting at school. "This is the seventh drill we've done in two days," he says.

According to Comedy Central, the episode will also see a lot riding on Butter’s ability to crush the competition in an all-important dressage championship, so it looks like we can expect the usual variety of mayhem in this episode.

Last year, the show's creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a deal worth a reported whopping $900 million, which will see the series run for at least five more seasons as well as 14 new movies, with two new films set to be made each year for streamer Paramount Plus. A new video game from the series creators was also reported to be in active development.

South Park first aired in 1997 and the show is currently on season 25. It revolves around four main characters, Cartman, Kenny, Kyle, and Stan, and their exploits in the titular Colorado town – it's known for its profanity and dark humor, which has created its fair share of controversy over the past 24 years.