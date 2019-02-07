New Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trailer is all about daddy issues

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the next game by FromSoftware the developers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne , and this latest trailer will have you counting down the days until the March 22 release. It's a hint at the origin story of our hero, who seems to have been adopted by a brutal bandit lord, one who calls him a "stray" and "starving wolf."

Like it's predecessors, the game is all about stealth, hardcore combat and gore, but unlike Dark Souls and Bloodborne, it stars an unnamed warrior who wields all the usual weapons - katanas, bows, and shuriken - but also a number of handy and deadly prosthetics.

"The right-hand katana is fixed, that will be your primary weapon for the whole game," said Miyazaki in an interview with Polygon. "That will allow us to [deeply explore] what it means to master that katana as your single main weapon. We obviously lose the customization and some breadth, so in the left hand, we're compensating for that. Having various prosthetic tools, having these be upgradeable and having this element of user choice and freedom, how they want to strategize and use these two weapons in conjunction."

While the trailer doesn't show off any of the combat, the gravelly declaration from the bandit lord - "That day I pulled you from the battlefield I had no idea what you'd become," - suggests we're going to kick plenty of ass when the game arrives next month.

Read our Sekiro hands on to find out more about Activision and FromSoftware's upcoming samurai game, and whether or not it's as difficult as you're hoping it would be.