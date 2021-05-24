New Rick and Morty season 5 trailer teases trouble ahead for the whole family

Surprise! Rick and Morty season 5 has a brand new action-packed trailer, giving us one final preview at the new season before it airs next month, and it promises all the mischief, crude humor, and alien stand-offs that we've come to expect from the hit sitcom.

"This is out there, even for us," Morty complains at one point, amidst hints of more clone trouble, a "strange, horny ocean man", and characteristically boring interludes from Jerry. As for what else we can expect, voice cast members Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke are all returning for season 5.

Season 5 premieres on Adult Swim on June 20 at 11pm Eastern and consists of 10 new episodes. Across the pond in the UK, you can catch the new season on E4. The new trailer also seemingly confirms that these 10 episodes will air in one go, rather than being split into two parts like season 4 – the first five episodes aired in 2019, with the rest following in 2020.

Whatever happens over the course of the next 10 episodes, we can be sure that season 5 isn't even close to the end of the road for the Smith/Sanchez family – Adult Swim has ordered 60 more episodes, so there are plenty more intergalactic shenanigans on the horizon (series co-creator Dan Harmon has also confirmed that work is already well underway pm season 7).