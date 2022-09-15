New Resident Evil Village DLC trailer shows off third-person Ethan gameplay

Resident Evil Village's upcoming DLC got a new gameplay trailer during at Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Revealed during Capcom's presentation, we got to see more of the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC the Winters' Expansion . This expansion is due to release next month on October 27, 2022 and contains three new additions to the game.

First of all, we're getting a fan-requested third person mode which gives Ethan's journey through the village a whole new perspective. Alongside this, we're also getting a new story DLC called Shadows of Rose which follows the story of Ethan's daughter Rose 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village , and finally the much anticiapted Mercenaries Mode titled 'Additional Orders' which lets players play as a variety of Resi characters including Lady Dimitrescu.

The highlight of this part of the showcase was definitely seeing more of Rosemary Winters as she attempts to navigate inside of the mind of the Magamycete. As explained in the video, players will get to experience Rose's story also in the third person perspective - just like Resident Evil 2 and 3 - and will come up against a series of challenges which will require Rose to use her supernatural abilities

In the DLC, Rose will be able to perform freeze attacks and will come up against a new type of enemy that wants to suck the life out of her face, literally. As if the baby Ethan meets in Resident Evil Village wasn't freaky enough. As Resident Evil Village producer Tsuyoshi Kanda explains in the video, "in this world, even a single attack can be fatal." So look forward to that nightmare.