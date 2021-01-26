New Raya and the Last Dragon trailer finally reveals Awkwafina's dragon

A new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer has been unveiled and, finally, we have our first look at Awkwafina's dragon.

The upcoming Disney movie is set to arrive simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney Plus in March, which has led to the studio putting its foot down on marketing. Before this trailer, we had not seen Awkwafina's quirky dragon, and the new trailer reveals a whole lot about the character – including that we will see the dragon transform.

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be an epic adventure taking place in the fantasy world of Kumandra. The story takes place 500 years after the dragons of the land sacrificed themselves to save humanity from an evil force, yet now that same evil has returned. It's up to Raya – voiced by Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Kelly Marie Tran – to find the legendary last dragon and save the day.

The movie went through a turbulent production process, with Tran replacing Cassie Steele as the voice of Raya, and Don Hall (Moana, Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada taking over as lead directors from Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins. Crazy Rich Asians' Adele Lim penned the original script, but Qui Nguyen was also added as a screenwriter.

Disney Plus subscribers will have to pay extra to view Raya and the Last Dragon on day one: the movie will only be available through Premiere Access, the same scheme that saw Mulan released early on the streamer, for $30/£20.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally due to release on November 25, 2020, before being delayed until March 12, 2021. That has now been brought forward to March 5, 2021. While we wait, make sure to check out the best movies on Disney Plus available to watch right now.