New Rage 2 'Everything vs Me' trailer features cyborg ninjas and a very unlucky buffalo

I know precisely two things about Rage 2 : it's out next month on May 14, and it's gotten some surprisingly good trailers. "Everything vs Me," the latest in a growing line of Rage 2 trailers, was released earlier today. As you may have guessed from the title, the theme of the trailer is you against the world, only the world is full of cyborg ninjas, redneck mechs, and unfortunate buffalos.

In all seriousness, these enemies look like a massive improvement over the original Rage, which suffered from a bit of goon overload. I'm sure Rage 2 has plenty of run-of-the-mill goons too, but crucially, they're joined by invisible samurai, giant mutants, and cyber soldiers that look straight out of Fallout's Brotherhood of Steel. Variety's the spice of life, and Rage 2's colorful cast of enemies looks ripe for rocket-jumping, wing-sticking, woosh-crikey fun. I kind of feel bad for that buffalo, though. Kind of.

Lord knows there's no shortage of Rage 2 trailers to dig into. We've been dissecting these things since last May when we found 23 important details in the first Rage 2 trailer . Since then we've seen trailers about windmill kills , trailers with NBA Jam voice overs , and trailers featuring… Danny Dyer, a direct descendant of King Edward the Third ? That said, I'm still more interested in the parade of Rage 2 cheats Bethesda's been rolling out.