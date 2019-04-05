Rage 2's Danny Dyer voice-over cheat code is everything you could hope for

I do love a good cheat code, and Rage 2 's Danny Dyer voice-over is a very, very good cheat code. As you can tell from the video above, it adds a cheeky commentator to the game's chaotic combat. Here's just a small sample of the timeless one-liners included with the "Diamond Geezer" cheat:

"Get yer nut down, son."

"You insured? Just checkin'."

"Fuckin' 'ell, d'you see that?"

And who could forget: "Twat."

As Bethesda noted, "the special voice-pack follows the recently-announced [NBA Jam] He’s On Fire cheat code , but is considerably more ‘colourful’ and makes greater use of the words 'proper', 'naughty' and 'melt.'"

If you're wondering, this voice pack was indeed voiced by Dyer himself. Dyer is known for his work on the Eastenders TV series, and for the fact that he's a direct descendant of King Edward the Third, but it seems he's getting into video games. And what better way to break new ground than to bring back the now-ancient tradition of cheat codes in video games?

The best part is that this is just one of many promising Rage 2 cheats . We've already heard the aforementioned NBA Jam commentator, and there are plenty of other wild cheats in store. My favorite is the Phoenix Rejector Seat, which makes your car shoot into the sky instead of you whenever you hit the eject button. That's way better than a big head mode. Not that I'd complain about a big head mode - haven't played one since Uncharted and I could shoot big-headed bad guys any day of the week.