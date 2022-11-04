New Punisher War Journal: Base one-shot reveals "the origin of the War Journal" in February

Frank Castle is in the midst of being revamped as the leader of the Hand in the pages of the current Punisher title. And to flesh out the story of Frank Castle's transformation into the so-called 'Beast of the Hand,' writer Torunn Grønbekk has been spearheading a series of side one-shots, set "between the pages" of the main Punisher series, that revives the classic Punisher War Journal title.

For the next one-shot in the series, Punisher War Journal: Base, Grønbekk is teaming up with artist Djibril Morissette-Phan for a tale billed as "the origin of the War Journal."

The story of Punisher War Journal: Base harkens back to Frank Castle's pre-Punisher days as "a husband, a father and a Marine. Not necessarily in that order," per Marvel's solicitation text for the issue.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"In this story from between the pages of Punisher, Frank tries to come home…but finds it impossible to leave the war behind him," continues the description for Punisher War Journal: Base.

Frank Castle's transformation into the Beast of the Hand has even included a new symbol, replacing his classic skull logo, as seen in the newly revealed cover of Punisher War Journal: Base by Javier Rodriguez, shown here.

Along with the new symbol, Frank Castle is headed into a renewed rivalry with Daredevil, whose own title is veering toward a conflict between the newly married Matt Murdock and Elektra and the Punisher-led Hand.

Punisher War Zone: Base is due out February 2. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel Comics' full February 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Punisher ranks among the best non-powered superheroes of all time.