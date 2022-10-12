Matt Murdock and Elektra celebrate their knockdown, dragout wedding in Daredevil #4

Matt Murdock and Elektra are fated to become the so-called King and Queen of the Fist - the organization that is prophesied to destroy the evil undead ninja cabal known as the Hand. And in October 12's Daredevil #4 (opens in new tab) (Daredevil #653, going by Legacy Numbering), Matt and Elektra take the next step, getting married in a ritual ceremony that's more like a wedding fight than a wedding night.

(Sorry to those hoping for a comic book repeat of Disney Plus' She-Hulk's amorous Daredevil cameo - he and Elektra are officially hitched).

With the next stage of writer Chip Zdarsky and artists Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson's long-term Daredevil saga now underway, the story of the Fist and the Hand is about to take another sharp turn as the truth of the Fist creeps closer to coming out, and another major Marvel character gets involved.

Spoilers ahead for Daredevil #4

As Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios, the two Daredevils, and their companions Foggy Nelson and former cop Cole North arrive in the secret base where they'll form the Fist, Matt discovers that he and Elektra's irascible former mentor Stick is part of the group.

At first, Matt balks at Stick's involvement due to their adversarial relationship, but Elektra explains that Stick is responsible for uncovering the prophecies of the Fist, which hold the key to defeating the Hand.

But that's not all. Now that the Fist is being assembled, Matt and Elektra reveal to Stick that the Punisher is now the so-called "Fist of the Beast," and the leader of the Hand (Naturally, there's also a requisite position of power in the Fist called the Beast of the Fist).

With the stakes now set, Matt and Elektra perform their wedding ceremony. Clad in ceremonial robes, they venture into the crypt of the Hand, where the spirits of hundreds of fallen Hand ninjas reside.

To complete the wedding ritual, Matt and Elektra have to fight their way through all of them. But true to their reputations as two of the greatest warriors in the Marvel Universe, they manage to overcome the entire horde of ghostly enemies.

As the last of the Hand spirits are defeated, Matt and Elektra fall, beaten and battered - but still alive. And with the ritual of the Fist now complete, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are officially married, with Stick pronouncing them "husband and wife."

And now it seems like Mr. and Mrs. Daredevil are in for the fight of their lives.

Daredevil #5 (opens in new tab) goes on sale November 9.

