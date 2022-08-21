New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows off new 'mons and items

Pokemon has given us a brief glimpse at some of the new items coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as talked us through the magic of Terastallizing.

Hinting that "how you use [these items] may mean the difference between victory and defeat", the company also teased that they can be used in conjunction with Pokemon moves and Terastallizing - more on that in a sec - to "achieve victory".

Here's the full list of the new items that Pokemon says will make battles even more exciting:

Mirror Herb: This herb will allow the holder to mirror an opponent's stat increases and boost its own stats - but only once;

Covert Cloak: This hooded cloak conceals the holder, protecting it from the additional effects of moves;

Loaded Dice: If a Pokemon holding this item uses a multistrike move, that move will be more likely to hit more times.

As for Terastallizing? Described as a "phenomenon in the Paldea region that makes Pokemon shine and glimmer like gems", Terastallized Pokemon shine during battles and can be turned into its Tera Type.

"Pokemon don’t outwardly show what their Tera Type is until they Terastallize - a fact that you can use to take opponents by surprise in battle," a new blog update explains. "Combining Tera Types with different moves and Abilities can open up near-infinite strategic possibilities.

The examples given show a Tyranitar - normally a Rock/Dark type - becoming a Ghost type after Terastallizing, and a Coalossal taking less damage and receiving a boost to its speed when it gets hit by a Water type move after combining the Steam Engine Ability with a Water Tera Type.

But why talk about it when you can see it in action right here?

That's not all, though. Terastallized Pokemon also get to use Tera Blast, an all-new new move.

"Tera Blast is a Normal-type move that can be learned with a TM," Pokemon explains. "When used by a Terastallized Pokémon, it becomes a move of the same type as the Pokémon’s Tera Type and displays its immense might. Use it at the right moment to change the flow of the battle.

"Tera Blast inflicts damage using the Attack or Sp. Atk stat - whichever is higher for the user."

The two new adventures from Game Freak, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. For the first time ever, the new pokemon adventures will let trainers loose in an expansive open world.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also introduce full four-player co-op, feature three distinct stories, and brand new ways to both explore the region around you and interact with the Pokemon that inhabit it.