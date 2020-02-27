New on Netflix (March 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s time to run the rule over everything that’s new on Netflix in March. And I mean everything. Dozens upon dozens of shows, movies, and documentaries are just a quick scroll away and, this month, that even includes some of Netflix’s best original series.
Three is the magic number this month. Castlevania season 3 and Ozark season 3 are coming to Netflix shortly. So, if you want a taste of the high-stakes vampire anime, or the continuation of a Breaking Bad-esque crime caper, then you’re well and truly covered this March.
Also new on Netflix are classics such as GoodFellas and The Shawshank Redemption, plus Space Jam. Everyone loves Space Jam.
As an added bonus, we’ll even let you know what’s leaving Netflix this month so you can watch them one last time before they head off to the great watchlist in the sky. Kill Bill, The Dark Knight, and Black Panther are among the casualties in March.
New Netflix shows (March 2020)
- Velvet Coleccion: Grand Finale – March 1
- Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter Life Crisis – March 3
- Castlevania season 3 – March 5
- Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors – March 5
- Paradise PD Part 2 – March 6
- The Protector season 3 – March 6
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – March 10
- Marc Maron: End Times Fun – March 10
- On My Block season 3 – March 10
- Hospital Playlist – March 12
- 100 Humans – March 13
- BEASTARS – March 13
- Bloodride – March 13
- Elite season 3 – March 13
- Kingdom season 2 – March 13
- The Valhalla Murders – March 13
- Women of the Night – March 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 3 – March 16
- All American season 2 – March 17
- Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – March 17
- Black Lightning season 3 – March 17
- Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom – March 17
- Altered Carbon: Resleeved – March 19
- Feel Good – March 19
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing season 2 – March 20
- Buddi – March 20
- Dino Girl Gauko season 2 – March 20
- Greenhouse Academy season 4 – March 20
- The Letter for the King – March 20
- Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – March 20
- Sol Levante – March 23
- YooHoo to the Rescue season 3 – March 25
- 7SEEDS part 2 – March 26
- Unorthodox – March 26
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 – March 27
- Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – March 27
- Ozark season 3 – March 27
- True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – March 27
New Netflix movies (March 2020)
- Always a Bridesmaid – March 1
- Cop Out – March 1
- Corpse Bride – March 1
- Donnie Brasco – March 1
- Freedom Writers – March 1
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – March 1
- GoodFellas – March 1
- Haywire – March 1
- He’s Just Not That Into You – March 1
- Hook – March 1
- Hugo – March 1
- Kung Fu Panda 2 – March 1
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – March 1
- Life as We Know It – March 1
- Looney Tunes: Back in Action – March 1
- Outbreak – March 1
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse – March 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction – March 1
- Richie Rich – March 1
- Semi-Pro – March 1
- Sleepover – March 1
- Space Jam – March 1
- The Gift – March 1
- The Interview – March 1
- The Shawshank Redemption – March 1
- Tootsie – March 1
- Valentine’s Day – March 1
- Guilty – March 6
- I Am Jonas – March 6
- Spenser Confidential – March 6
- Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – March 6
- Sitara: Let Girls Dream – March 8
- Last Ferry – March 10
- Summer Night – March 10
- Go Karts – March 13
- Lost Girls – March 13
- Aftermath – March 15
- Search Party – March 16
- Silver Linings Playbook – March 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – March 16
- The Young Messiah – March 16
- Lu Over the Wall – March 18
- The Platform – March 20
- Ultras – March 20
- Curtiz – March 25
- The Occupant – March 25
- The Decline – March 27
- Killing Them Softly – March 27
- There’s Something in the Water – March 27
- Uncorked – March 27
New Netflix documentaries (March 2020)
- Beyond the Mat – March 1
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman season 3 – March 1
- ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – March 1
- Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything – March 4
- Ugly Delicious season 2 – March 6
- A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – March 20
- Tiger King – March 20
- Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – March 25
- Blood Father – March 26
What's leaving Netflix in March 2020
Here’s a look at what’s leaving Netflix this month.
- Black Panther – March 3
- The Men Who Stare at Goats – March 3
- F the Prom – March 4
- Blue Jasmine – March 7
- The Jane Austen Book Club – March 7
- The Waterboy – March 7
- Eat Pray Love – March 9
- Men in Black – March 14
- Men in Black 2 – March 14
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Classic Collection 3 – March 14
- Coraline – March 15
- The L Word seasons 1-6 – March 19
- Zodiac – March 19
- A Wrinkle in Time – March 24
- Batman Begins – March 30
- Charlie’s Angels – March 30
- Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle – March 30
- Death at a Funeral – March 30
- Drugs Inc. season 5 – March 30
- Hairspray – March 30
- Kill Bill Vol. 1 – March 30
- Kill Bill Vol. 2 – March 30
- New York Minute – March 30
- P.S. I Love You – March 30
- Paranormal Activity – March 30
- Small Soldiers – March 30
- The Dark Knight – March 30
- The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King – March 30
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers – March 30
- Wild Wild West – March 30