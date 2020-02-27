New on Netflix (March 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

It’s time to run the rule over everything that’s new on Netflix in March. And I mean everything. Dozens upon dozens of shows, movies, and documentaries are just a quick scroll away and, this month, that even includes some of Netflix’s best original series.

Three is the magic number this month. Castlevania season 3 and Ozark season 3 are coming to Netflix shortly. So, if you want a taste of the high-stakes vampire anime, or the continuation of a Breaking Bad-esque crime caper, then you’re well and truly covered this March.

Also new on Netflix are classics such as GoodFellas and The Shawshank Redemption, plus Space Jam. Everyone loves Space Jam.

As an added bonus, we’ll even let you know what’s leaving Netflix this month so you can watch them one last time before they head off to the great watchlist in the sky. Kill Bill, The Dark Knight, and Black Panther are among the casualties in March.

New Netflix shows (March 2020)

Velvet Coleccion: Grand Finale – March 1

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter Life Crisis – March 3

Castlevania season 3 – March 5

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors – March 5

Paradise PD Part 2 – March 6

The Protector season 3 – March 6

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal – March 10

Marc Maron: End Times Fun – March 10

On My Block season 3 – March 10

Hospital Playlist – March 12

100 Humans – March 13

BEASTARS – March 13

Bloodride – March 13

Elite season 3 – March 13

Kingdom season 2 – March 13

The Valhalla Murders – March 13

Women of the Night – March 13

The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 3 – March 16

All American season 2 – March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy – March 17

Black Lightning season 3 – March 17

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom – March 17

Altered Carbon: Resleeved – March 19

Feel Good – March 19

Archibald’s Next Big Thing season 2 – March 20

Buddi – March 20

Dino Girl Gauko season 2 – March 20

Greenhouse Academy season 4 – March 20

The Letter for the King – March 20

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker – March 20

Sol Levante – March 23

YooHoo to the Rescue season 3 – March 25

7SEEDS part 2 – March 26

Unorthodox – March 26

Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 2 – March 27

Dragons Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – March 27

Ozark season 3 – March 27

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day – March 27

New Netflix movies (March 2020)

Always a Bridesmaid – March 1

Cop Out – March 1

Corpse Bride – March 1

Donnie Brasco – March 1

Freedom Writers – March 1

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past – March 1

GoodFellas – March 1

Haywire – March 1

He’s Just Not That Into You – March 1

Hook – March 1

Hugo – March 1

Kung Fu Panda 2 – March 1

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events – March 1

Life as We Know It – March 1

Looney Tunes: Back in Action – March 1

Outbreak – March 1

Resident Evil: Apocalypse – March 1

Resident Evil: Extinction – March 1

Richie Rich – March 1

Semi-Pro – March 1

Sleepover – March 1

Space Jam – March 1

The Gift – March 1

The Interview – March 1

The Shawshank Redemption – March 1

Tootsie – March 1

Valentine’s Day – March 1

Guilty – March 6

I Am Jonas – March 6

Spenser Confidential – March 6

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City – March 6

Sitara: Let Girls Dream – March 8

Last Ferry – March 10

Summer Night – March 10

Go Karts – March 13

Lost Girls – March 13

Aftermath – March 15

Search Party – March 16

Silver Linings Playbook – March 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy – March 16

The Young Messiah – March 16

Lu Over the Wall – March 18

The Platform – March 20

Ultras – March 20

Curtiz – March 25

The Occupant – March 25

The Decline – March 27

Killing Them Softly – March 27

There’s Something in the Water – March 27

Uncorked – March 27

New Netflix documentaries (March 2020)

Beyond the Mat – March 1

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman season 3 – March 1

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – March 1

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything – March 4

Ugly Delicious season 2 – March 6

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story – March 20

Tiger King – March 20

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution – March 25

Blood Father – March 26

What's leaving Netflix in March 2020

Here’s a look at what’s leaving Netflix this month.