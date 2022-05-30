New on Netflix in June 2022: All the new movies and shows

Summer is nearly here, and Netflix is showing no sign of slowing down its releases as the year progresses.

June is shaping up to be a good month for movies, for one thing. There's the Adam Sandler-led sports drama Hustle, the actor's first movie role since 2020's Hubie Halloween, while Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller star in sci-fi thriller Spiderhead. Plus, Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart front the action comedy The Man From Toronto – and that's just the Netflix Originals.

As for TV, The Umbrella Academy season 3 is arriving this June, along with Money Heist spin-off Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and comedy series Man vs Bee. US audiences can catch up on Peaky Blinders season 6 (which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK), and there are a whole host of new Netflix comedy specials coming our way over the course of the month, too.

Hustle – June 8

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sports drama Hustle follows a former basketball recruiter, played by Adam Sandler, who tries to revive his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA. Alongside Sandler, the movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, as well as several cameos from NBA players and coaches. The character who gets recruited in Spain is played by Juancho Hernangomez, a member of the real-life NBA team the Memphis Grizzlies.

Spiderhead – June 17

(Image credit: Netflix)

Spiderhead sees Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett play two convicts living in the near future, in a facility that allows prisoners to reduce their sentence by volunteering for experiments using emotion-altering drugs. These are run by the prison overseer, played by Chris Hemsworth. The sci-fi thriller is based on the short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders and it's directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, marking his second collaboration with Teller this year.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 – June 22

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is back for round three on Netflix. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, all the way back in 2020: the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist. The series is based on the comic books written by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way.

New on Netflix US this June

New on Netflix US: June 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

The Boy

Dear John

The Departed

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

The Hurt Locker

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

The Players Club

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshal

New on Netflix US: June 2

Borgen: Power and Glory

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake

New on Netflix US: June 3

As the Crow Flies

Floor is Lava season 2

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

Two Summers

New on Netflix US: June 5

Straight Up

New on Netflix US: June 6

Action Pack season 2

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

New on Netflix US: June 7

That's My Time with David Letterman

New on Netflix US: June 8

Baby Fever

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis

Hustle

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

New on Netflix US: June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration

New on Netflix US: June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

First Kill

Intimacy

Peaky Blinders season 6

Top Gear season 27 & 28

Trees of Peace

Vice

New on Netflix US: June 11

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory

New on Netflix US: June 13

Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures

Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

New on Netflix US: June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live

Halftime

The Mole season 3 & 4

New on Netflix US: June 15

Centauro

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot

Heart Parade

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet

The War Next Door season 2

The Wrath of God

New on Netflix US: June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma's World Music Videos season 2

Love & Anarchy season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

Snoop Dogg's F*cn round Comedy Special

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

New on Netflix US: June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Rainbow High season 2

She season 2

Spiderhead

You Don't Know Me

New on Netflix US: June 18

Alchemy of Souls

Charmed season 4

Spriggan

New on Netflix US: June 19

Civil

It

New on Netflix US: June 20

Doom of Love

Philomena

New on Netflix US: June 21

All That season 2 & 3

The Future of…

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Kenan & Kel season 1 & 2

Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide season 1 & 2

Zoey 101 season 1 & 2

New on Netflix US: June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition

The Hidden Lives of Pets

Love & Gelato

The Mist

One Piece

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain

The Umbrella Academy season 3

New on Netflix US: June 23

Best of the Fest

First Class

Queen

New on Netflix US: June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 2

Legacies season 4

The Man From Toronto

Man vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

New on Netflix US: June 25

Grey's Anatomy season 18

New on Netflix US: June 27

Cafe Minamdang

Chip and Potato: Chip's Holiday

New on Netflix US: June 28

Blasted

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

New on Netflix US: June 29

Beauty

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Pirate Gold of Adak Island

The Upshaws season 2 part 1

New on Netflix US: June 30

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog season 2

New on Netflix UK this June

New on Netflix UK: June 1

Burning Love

Carriers

The Client List

The Crow

Escobar: Paradise Lost

The Ledge

Man of Tai Chi

The Man with the Iron Fists 2

Run Fatboy Run

Tremors 5: Bloodline

Untraceable

New on Netflix UK: June 3

Interceptor

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?

The Perfect Mother

Surviving Summer

New on Netflix UK: June 4

The Extraordinary Tale of the Times Table

The Spider's Web: Britain's Second Empire

New on Netflix UK: June 6

Action Pack season 2

The Lancaster at War

My Spy

On the Trails of Glaciers: Mission to Alaska

Spaced Out

New on Netflix UK: June 7

Over Her Dead Body

New on Netflix UK: June 8

Baby Fever

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey

New on Netflix UK: June 9

Rhythm + Flow France

New on Netflix UK: June 10

First Kill

Hustle

Intimacy

Jennifer Lopez: Halftime

Trees of Peace

New on Netflix UK: June 11

Hugo

New on Netflix UK: June 13

Motherless Brooklyn

New on Netflix UK: June 15

Centauro

God's Favorite Idiot

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Maldivas

The Wrath of God

New on Netflix UK: June 16

Bohemian Rhapsody

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Karma's World Music Videos

Love & Anarchy season 2

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta

New on Netflix UK: June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect

She season 2

Spiderhead

The War Next Door season 2

You Don't Know Me

New on Netflix UK: June 18

Long Boarding LA to NY

Spriggan

New on Netflix UK: June 19

Civil: Ben Crump

New on Netflix UK: June 20

The Craft: Legacy

New on Netflix UK: June 21

The Future of…

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

New on Netflix UK: June 22

Love & Gelato

The Umbrella Academy season 3

New on Netflix UK: June 23

First Class

New on Netflix UK: June 24

Man vs Bee

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

New on Netflix UK: June 28

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

New on Netflix UK: June 29

The Upshaws season 2

New on Netflix UK: June 30