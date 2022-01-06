New on Netflix in January 2022: All the new movies and shows

A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang.
For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4, as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.
As for movies, new period drama Munich – The Edge of War arrives on the streamer this month, while the US can enjoy titles like Phantom Thread and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Over in the UK, new additions include Marie Antoinette and The Invisible Man.
Ozark season 4 part 1 – January 21
Ozark is back for its final season – or the first part of it, at least. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as the Byrds, a married couple who get entangled with local crime families and drug cartels after moving their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. While plot details for season 4 are being kept under wraps, it seems likely that we can expect big things from the Ozark finale – Bateman previously assured viewers that things will "end with a bang(s)".
All of Us Are Dead – January 28
After the success of Squid Game and Hellbound, it seems South Korean dramas are a winner for Netflix. And now there's a new contender on the horizon: All of Us Are Dead, a coming-of-age horror thriller set during a zombie apocalypse. The 12-part series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo. Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-soo directed the series, which was written by Chun Sung-il.
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window – January 28
Kristen Bell stars in The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a satirical take on the glossy thriller that's taken the world of fiction by storm in recent years. She plays Anna, a heartbroken woman whose life mostly consists of drinking wine and watching life go by without her from her window – that is, until a handsome stranger moves in across the street and she witnesses a murder (or does she…?).
New on Netflix US in January 2022
New on Netflix US: January 1
- 300
- 1BR
- Annie
- Big Fish
- Braveheart
- Cadillac Records
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke
- Doing Hard Time
- Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
- First Sunday
- Free Willy
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Geronimo: An American Legend
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Girl, Interrupted
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- Godzilla
- Gremlins
- Happy Feet
- Hell or High Water
- Hook
- The Hook Up Plan season 3
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Love You, Man
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Interview with the Vampire
- Just Go With It
- Kung Fu Panda
- Linewatch
- The Longest Yard
- The Lost Boys
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- Nacho Libre
- The NeverEnding Story
- Paranormal Activity
- The Patriot
- Road Trip
- Runaway Bride
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Stand by Me
- Superman Returns
- Taxi Driver
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Terminator Salvation
- The Town
- Troy
- True Grit
- The Wedding Singer
- Wild Wild West
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- Woo
New on Netflix US: January 4
- Action Pack
New on Netflix US: January 5
- Four to Dinner
- Rebelde
New on Netflix US: January 6
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 2)
- The Club part 2
- The Wasteland
New on Netflix US: January 7
- Hype House season 1
- Johnny Test season 2
New on Netflix US: January 10
- Undercover season 3
New on Netflix US: January 11
- Dear Mother
New on Netflix US: January 12
- How I Fell in Love With a Gangster
New on Netflix US: January 13
- Brazen
- Chosen
- Photocopier
- The Journalist season 1
New on Netflix US: January 14
- After Life season 3
- Archive 81
- BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
- BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
- The House season 1
- This Is Not a Comedy
New on Netflix US: January 16
- Phantom Thread
New on Netflix US: January 17
- After We Fell
New on Netflix US: January 18
- Mighty Express: Train Trouble
New on Netflix US: January 19
- El marginal season 4
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico
- Juanpis González – The Series
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
- Too Hot to Handle season 3
New on Netflix US: January 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream
- The Royal Treatment
New on Netflix US: January 21
- American Boogeywoman
- Munich – The Edge of War
- My Father’s Violin
- Ozark season 4 part 1
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series part 2
- Summer Heat season 1
- That Girl Lay Lay season 1
New on Netflix US: January 24
- Three Songs for Benazir
New on Netflix US: January 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist season 2
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
New on Netflix US: January 27
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season 1
- I Am Georgina season 1
New on Netflix US: January 28
- All of Us Are Dead season 1
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 1
- Feria: The Darkest Light season 1
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1
- Home Team
- In From the Cold season 1
- The Orbital Children season 1 part 1
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window
New on Netflix UK in January 2022
New on Netflix UK: January 1
- Cats
- Fracture
- Half Brothers
- Marie Antoinette
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- Rainbow Rangers season 2
- Scream 4
- She's the Man
- Silver Linings Playbook
- The Hook Up Plan season 3
- Werewolves Within
New on Netflix UK: January 3
- The Gentlemen
- The Nest
New on Netflix UK: January 5
- Four to Dinner
- Ready Steady Cook season 1
- Rebelde
- Redemption of a Rogue
New on Netflix UK: January 6
- Hanwoo Rhapsody season 1
- The Club part 2
- The Wasteland
- Uncle Drew
New on Netflix UK: January 7
- Hype House season 1
- Johnny Test season 2
- Mother / Android
New on Netflix UK: January 10
- Undercover season 3
New on Netflix UK: January 11
- Dead Mother
New on Netflix UK: January 12
- How I Fell in Love With a Gangster
New on Netflix UK: January 13
- Brazen
- Photocopier
- Shaman King
- The Journalist season 1
New on Netflix UK: January 14
- After Life season 3
- Animal Park
- Archive 81 season 1
- Maiden
- The House season 1
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
New on Netflix UK: January 15
- Arigato JaruJaru Tower
- Dancer
- Dolittle
- Greed
- Sniper Assassin's End
New on Netflix UK: January 17
- Annabelle Comes Home
- The Ice King
New on Netflix UK: January 18
- DOTA: Dragon's Blood (Book 2)
New on Netflix UK: January 19
- El marginal season 4
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico
- Juanpis González – The Series
- The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman
- Too Hot to Handle season 3
New on Netflix UK: January 20
- Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream
- The Royal Treatment
New on Netflix UK: January 21
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
- Munich – The Edge of War
- Ozark season 4 part 1
- Summer Heat season 1
- That Girl Lay Lay season 1
- Top Secrets UFO Projects Declassified
New on Netflix UK: January 22
- Emma.
New on Netflix UK: January 25
- Ada Twist, Scientist season 2
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
New on Netflix UK: January 27
- Chosen season 1
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery season 1
- I Am Georgina season 1
New on Netflix UK: January 28
- All of Us Are Dead season 1
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness season 1
- Feria: The Darkest Light season 1
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1
- Home Team
- In From the Cold season 1
- The Orbital Children season 1 part 1
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
New on Netflix UK: January 29
- Fantasy Island
- The Invisible Man