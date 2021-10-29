New on Disney Plus in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

November is looking like another bumper month for Disney Plus. After smashing the box office a few months ago, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on the platform as of November 12, AKA Disney Plus Day. Also joining the streamer on that day is Jungle Cruise – this was available to watch earlier this year on Premier Access, but now you can watch at no additional cost. Plus, there's a new MCU show in town, just in time for the holiday season: Hawkeye arrives this month, with the first two episodes premiering on November 24.
There's also plenty of festive viewing material starting to roll in, courtesy of Olaf Presents, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, and more. Over in the UK, there are several old favorites being added courtesy of Star – you can re-watch movies like Garden State, Black Swan, and The Day After Tomorrow. And there's the usual weekly dose of shows like Y: The Last Man, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and Reservation Dogs. Happy streaming.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – November 12
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sees the title character (played by Simu Liu) confront his past when his estranged father (Tony Leung) recruits him and his sister (Meng'er Zhang) into a deadly mission and draws them back into his Ten Rings organization. The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed movies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, and the cast also includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong.
Jungle Cruise – November 12
Jungle Cruise sees Emily Blunt play a researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.
Hawkeye – November 24
Jeremy Renner is back as master archer Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) in the latest MCU series, while Hailee Steinfeld joins him as comic book favorite and Hawkeye protegee Kate Bishop. The pair must work together – however reluctantly – to confront enemies from Barton's past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. That's right, it's a festive MCU show. Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star.
New on Disney Plus US this November
New on Disney Plus US: November 3
- Amphibia season 3
- Dino Ranch season 1
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 9
- Photo Ark season 2
- Storm Rising season 1
New on Disney Plus US: November 5
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
New on Disney Plus US: November 10
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 10
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1
New on Disney Plus US: November 12
- All-New Short From The Simpsons
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Ciao Alberto
- Entrelazados season 1
- Feast
- Frozen Fever
- Get A Horse!
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Jungle Cruise
- The Little Matchgirl
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Olaf Presents season 1
- Paperman
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Tangled Ever After
- Tick Tock Tale
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 episodes 1-5
New on Disney Plus US: November 17
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off season 1
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 3
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1
New on Disney Plus US: November 19
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- The Pixar Story
- Puppy For Hanukkah
New on Disney Plus US: November 24
- Becoming Cousteau
- Hawkeye episodes 1-2
- PJ Masks season 5
- Port Protection Alaska season 4
- Puppy Dog Pals season 4
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa season 2
New on Disney Plus US: November 25
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 1
New on Disney Plus US: November 26
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 2
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
New on Disney Plus US: November 27
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 3
New on Disney Plus UK this November
New on Disney Plus UK: November 3
- Africa’s Deadliest season 4
- American Dad season 17 episode 18
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3
- Big City Greens season 2 episode 45-60
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 13
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 9
- Family Guy season 20 episode 1
- The Great North episode 7
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 15
- Lion Ranger season 1
- Mayans MC season 1-2
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 6
- Mixed-ish episode 12
- The Premise episode 1-2
- Ready For Preschool season 1
- Reservation Dogs episode 5
- Riding Britain’s Railway season 1
- The Simpsons season 32
- Underworld, inc season 1
- Vampirina season 3 episode 21-26
- Y: The Last Man episode 9
New on Disney Plus UK: November 5
- Corky Romano
- Deja Vu
- Face/Off
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
- Hysterical
- Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
- The Insider
- Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist
- Robots
New on Disney Plus UK: November 10
- American Dad season 17 episode 19
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 14
- Chicken Squad episode 1-13
- Dead End Express season 1
- Doc McStuffins Shorts season 1
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 10
- Drugged season 2
- Family Guy season 20 episode 2
- The Great North episode 8
- The Glades season 1-4
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 16
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 7
- Mixed-ish episode 13
- The Premise episode 3
- Reservation Dogs episode 6
- The Resident season 4
- South America’s Weirdest Animals season 1
- Y: The Last Man episode 10
New on Disney Plus UK: November 12
- Ciao Alberto
- Dopesick episode 1-2
- Entrelazados
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Jungle Cruise
- Marvel Cinematic Universe Sneak Peek
- Olaf Presents
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Star Wars: Boba Fett Special
- Untitled Simpsons Short
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2
New on Disney Plus UK: November 17
- American Dad season 17 episode 20
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5
- Anna
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 15
- City of Dogs season 1
- Disney Magic Bake-off episode 9-11
- Dopesick episode 3
- Family Guy season 20 episode 3
- Gabby Duran season 2 episode 1-12
- Gigantosaurus episode 47-52
- The Great North episode 9
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 17
- Legion season 1-3
- Marvel’s Hit-Monkey
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals episode 9-12
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 8
- Mixed-ish episode 14
- Night Stalkers season 1
- No Man Left Behind season 1
- The Premise episode 4
- Reservation Dogs episode 7
- The State
- Stranger Than Nature season 2
- Vinnie Jones: Russia’s Toughest season 1
New on Disney Plus UK: November 19
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Clan of the Meerkats
- The Family Stone
- Flightplan
- Hawaii: Sharks of the Fire Goddess
- Hippo vs Croc
- Jaguar Beach Battle
- Kingdom of Heaven
- Little Giant
- Love in the Forecast
- The Next Mega Tsunami
- Ocean’s Breath
- Patagonia Wings
- Port Security Hamburg
- Shook
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Water and Power: A California Heist
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark
- 1917: One Year, Two Revolutions
New on Disney Plus UK: November 24
- American Dad season 17 episode 21
- American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6
- Becoming Cousteau
- Bless The Harts season 2 episode 16
- The Choe Show
- Dopesick episode 4
- Family Guy season 20 episode 4
- The Great North episode 10
- Hawkeye episode 1-2
- Last Man Standing season 9 episode 18
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 9
- Mixed-ish episode 15
- My Wife and Kids seasons 1-5
- PJ Masks season 5 episode 1-9
- Positive Energy season 1
- Predator Bloodlines season 1
- The Premise episode 5
- Reservation Dogs episode 8
New on Disney Plus UK: November 25
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 1
New on Disney Plus UK: November 26
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 2
- Big Trouble in Little China
- Black Swan
- Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo
- Buried Secrets of Cordoba
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Garden State
- Heroes of the Mediterranean
- The Kangaroo King
- Puppy for Hanukkah
- The Rock
- Volcano
- Worst Weather Ever?
- 2000’s Greatest Tragedies
New on Disney Plus UK: November 27
- The Beatles: Get Back – Part 3
