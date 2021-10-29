New on Disney Plus in November 2021: All the new movies and shows

November is looking like another bumper month for Disney Plus. After smashing the box office a few months ago, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is on the platform as of November 12, AKA Disney Plus Day. Also joining the streamer on that day is Jungle Cruise – this was available to watch earlier this year on Premier Access, but now you can watch at no additional cost. Plus, there's a new MCU show in town, just in time for the holiday season: Hawkeye arrives this month, with the first two episodes premiering on November 24.

There's also plenty of festive viewing material starting to roll in, courtesy of Olaf Presents, Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas, and more. Over in the UK, there are several old favorites being added courtesy of Star – you can re-watch movies like Garden State , Black Swan , and The Day After Tomorrow . And there's the usual weekly dose of shows like Y: The Last Man, American Horror Story: Double Feature, and Reservation Dogs. Happy streaming.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – November 12

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sees the title character (played by Simu Liu) confront his past when his estranged father (Tony Leung) recruits him and his sister (Meng'er Zhang) into a deadly mission and draws them back into his Ten Rings organization. The movie was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously helmed movies like Short Term 12 and Just Mercy, and the cast also includes Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong.

Jungle Cruise – November 12

(Image credit: Disney)

Jungle Cruise sees Emily Blunt play a researcher who travels to the Amazon in search of an ancient tree with healing powers that could change the future of medicine forever. She enlists the help of Frank (Dwayne Johnson), a skipper with a ramshackle boat and plenty of wisecracks. Inspired by the Disneyland ride of the same name, things predictably don't go to plan – a number of dangers and supernatural forces lurk within the rainforest.

Hawkeye – November 24

(Image credit: Disney)

Jeremy Renner is back as master archer Clint Barton (AKA Hawkeye) in the latest MCU series, while Hailee Steinfeld joins him as comic book favorite and Hawkeye protegee Kate Bishop. The pair must work together – however reluctantly – to confront enemies from Barton's past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. That's right, it's a festive MCU show. Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star.

New on Disney Plus US this November

New on Disney Plus US: November 3

Amphibia season 3

Dino Ranch season 1

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 9

Photo Ark season 2

Storm Rising season 1

New on Disney Plus US: November 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

New on Disney Plus US: November 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 10

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1

New on Disney Plus US: November 12

All-New Short From The Simpsons

The Ballad of Nessie

Ciao Alberto

Entrelazados season 1

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get A Horse!

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

The Little Matchgirl

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Olaf Presents season 1

Paperman

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Tangled Ever After

Tick Tock Tale

Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2 episodes 1-5

New on Disney Plus US: November 17

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off season 1

Life Below Zero: Next Generation season 3

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1

New on Disney Plus US: November 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

The Pixar Story

Puppy For Hanukkah

New on Disney Plus US: November 24

Becoming Cousteau

Hawkeye episodes 1-2

PJ Masks season 5

Port Protection Alaska season 4

Puppy Dog Pals season 4

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa season 2

New on Disney Plus US: November 25

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 1

New on Disney Plus US: November 26

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 2

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

New on Disney Plus US: November 27

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 3

New on Disney Plus UK this November

New on Disney Plus UK: November 3

Africa’s Deadliest season 4

American Dad season 17 episode 18

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 3

Big City Greens season 2 episode 45-60

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 13

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 9

Family Guy season 20 episode 1

The Great North episode 7

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 15

Lion Ranger season 1

Mayans MC season 1-2

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 6

Mixed-ish episode 12

The Premise episode 1-2

Ready For Preschool season 1

Reservation Dogs episode 5

Riding Britain’s Railway season 1

The Simpsons season 32

Underworld, inc season 1

Vampirina season 3 episode 21-26

Y: The Last Man episode 9

New on Disney Plus UK: November 5

Corky Romano

Deja Vu

Face/Off

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Hysterical

Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

The Insider

Million Dollar Moon Rock Heist

Robots

New on Disney Plus UK: November 10

American Dad season 17 episode 19

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 4

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 14

Chicken Squad episode 1-13

Dead End Express season 1

Doc McStuffins Shorts season 1

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. episode 10

Drugged season 2

Family Guy season 20 episode 2

The Great North episode 8

The Glades season 1-4

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 16

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 7

Mixed-ish episode 13

The Premise episode 3

Reservation Dogs episode 6

The Resident season 4

South America’s Weirdest Animals season 1

Y: The Last Man episode 10

New on Disney Plus UK: November 12

Ciao Alberto

Dopesick episode 1-2

Entrelazados

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Marvel Cinematic Universe Sneak Peek

Olaf Presents

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Star Wars: Boba Fett Special

Untitled Simpsons Short

The World According to Jeff Goldblum season 2

New on Disney Plus UK: November 17

American Dad season 17 episode 20

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 5

Anna

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 15

City of Dogs season 1

Disney Magic Bake-off episode 9-11

Dopesick episode 3

Family Guy season 20 episode 3

Gabby Duran season 2 episode 1-12

Gigantosaurus episode 47-52

The Great North episode 9

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 17

Legion season 1-3

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey

Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals episode 9-12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 8

Mixed-ish episode 14

Night Stalkers season 1

No Man Left Behind season 1

The Premise episode 4

Reservation Dogs episode 7

The State

Stranger Than Nature season 2

Vinnie Jones: Russia’s Toughest season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: November 19

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Clan of the Meerkats

The Family Stone

Flightplan

Hawaii: Sharks of the Fire Goddess

Hippo vs Croc

Jaguar Beach Battle

Kingdom of Heaven

Little Giant

Love in the Forecast

The Next Mega Tsunami

Ocean’s Breath

Patagonia Wings

Port Security Hamburg

Shook

Terminator: Dark Fate

Water and Power: A California Heist

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark

1917: One Year, Two Revolutions

New on Disney Plus UK: November 24

American Dad season 17 episode 21

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 6

Becoming Cousteau

Bless The Harts season 2 episode 16

The Choe Show

Dopesick episode 4

Family Guy season 20 episode 4

The Great North episode 10

Hawkeye episode 1-2

Last Man Standing season 9 episode 18

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season 4 episode 9

Mixed-ish episode 15

My Wife and Kids seasons 1-5

PJ Masks season 5 episode 1-9

Positive Energy season 1

Predator Bloodlines season 1

The Premise episode 5

Reservation Dogs episode 8

New on Disney Plus UK: November 25

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 1

New on Disney Plus UK: November 26

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 2

Big Trouble in Little China

Black Swan

Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo

Buried Secrets of Cordoba

The Day After Tomorrow

Garden State

Heroes of the Mediterranean

The Kangaroo King

Puppy for Hanukkah

The Rock

Volcano

Worst Weather Ever?

2000’s Greatest Tragedies

New on Disney Plus UK: November 27

The Beatles: Get Back – Part 3

