Netflix has 10 new movies with high Rotten Tomatoes scores to stream this month

November on Netflix brings with it some excellent new releases – and among them are some seriously good films with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% or higher.

We've rounded up our recommendations below, featuring brand new releases The Killer and Nyad, along with some pop culture staples like The Big Lebowski. Our list is split between worldwide, US, and UK releases, so you can find something to watch from whichever side of the pond you're on.

So, without further ado, head to the below to discover our top 10 movies with a high Rotten Tomatoes score streaming new on Netflix this November.

Worldwide

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nyad (November 3) – based on the true story of Diana Nyad, who swam a 110-mile, 53-hour-long route from Cuba to Florida. Read our interview with the director through the link.

The Killer (November 8) – the latest movie from David Fincher, The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin who ends up in trouble after fumbling one of his targets. Read our interview with the film's cinematographer here.

The US

(Image credit: Blumhouse)

The Big Lebowski (November 1) – Jeff Bridges stars as the Dude in this iconic crime comedy from the Coen brothers.

Drag Me to Hell (November 1) – Sam Raimi's devilish horror movie is about a young woman sentenced to an eternity of suffering in literal hell after she evicts an elderly woman, and her race to break the curse before her time is up.

Pitch Perfect (November 1) – an all-girl acapella group faces off against a rival team. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and Adam DeVine star.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (November 1) – just in time for the anime, you can catch up on the original Scott Pilgrim movie this month. The film sees Michael Cera's Scott battling the seven evil exes of Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Ramona.

Sixteen Candles (November 1) – a John Hughes classic, Sixteen Candles stars Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, and Michael Schoeffling, and revolves around a disastrous sixteenth birthday for Ringwald's Sam.

The Social Network (November 1) – another David Fincher pick, this movie chronicles the founding of Facebook, with Jesse Eisenberg starring as Mark Zuckerberg.

Whiplash (November 1) – directed by Damien Chazelle, Whiplash follows Miles Teller's jazz musician Andrew, who is under the punishing tutelage of J.K. Simmons' instructor Terence.

The UK

(Image credit: Universal)

Belfast (November 25) – directed by Kenneth Branagh, and based partly on the director's own experiences, this film follows a family in Belfast, Northern Ireland, amid the Troubles.

