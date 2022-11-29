5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December

There's certainly no shortage of new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in December 2022. With the holiday season just around the corner, we're looking forward to spending some time relaxing in front of the TV, but where should you start when it comes to festive binge-watching?

Whether you're looking for a movie night or a new series to get stuck into, we've compiled our picks of the five best titles arriving on the streamer in December, as well as the best movies and shows that are leaving during the month so you can make sure you tune in before they're gone for good.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – December 9

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the '30s, Guillermo del Toro has reportedly wanted to bring the story of Pinocchio to the screen for around 15 years. He's co-directing with Mark Gustafson, who previously worked on Wes Anderson's stop-motion adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox. The star-studded voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Finn Wolfhard.

Alice in Borderland season 2 – December 22

(Image credit: Netflix)

Set in an abandoned Tokyo, Alice in Borderland sees people forced to participate in dangerous games that enable them to stay alive for longer – and result in execution when they expire. The show is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso and season 1 was hugely popular when it was released in 2020 and season 2 promises bigger and even more difficult challenges for the characters.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – December 23

(Image credit: Netflix)

Benoit Blanc is back. Daniel Craig returns as the private investigator from 2019's Knives Out, accompanied by a brand new ensemble cast including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. In the highly anticipated sequel, there's been another murder for Benoit to solve, but this time the whodunnit takes place on a Greek island rather than in a Massachusetts mansion.

Treason – December 26

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daredevil star Charlie Cox plays the leading role in Treason, a new Netflix spy thriller about an MI6 agent groomed for success – until a run-in with a figure from his past throws everything into question. The star-studded cast also includes Ciarán Hinds, Olga Kurylenko, and Oona Chaplin, while Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman penned the script.

White Noise – December 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

After his last movie, the critically acclaimed Marriage Story, director Noah Baumbach returns with White Noise. Based on the novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, the movie follows a college professor (Adam Driver) and his family who get caught up in an apocalyptic disaster. Greta Gerwig, André Benjamin, Don Cheadle, and Jodie Turner-Smith also star, and the film received positive reviews during its festival circuit after premiering at Venice.

Leaving Netflix in December 2022

A new month also means more movies and TV shows leaving Netflix. The top five to watch while you still have the chance are Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, Bond flick Casino Royale, Point Break, starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, dark comedy series Flowers seasons 1-2, featuring Olivia Colman and The White Lotus season 2's Will Sharpe, and horror movie It.

For even more viewing inspiration, check out our picks of the other best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows that you can stream right now.