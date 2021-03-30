New on Netflix in April 2021: All the new movies and shows

No fooling around here. Netflix is delivering the goods this April, offering up a slate of impressive originals, classic movies, comedies, and so much more to tide you over until sunny season finally arrives.
Among the highlights this April on the streamer are Concrete Cowboy, a Western with Idris Elba. I hardly need to say more, do I? You'll be there day one. Elsewhere, Thunder Force's superpower might be its ability to split your sides; the Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer superhero comedy is soaring your way later this month. There's also Shadow and Bone, an adaptation Leigh Bardugo's fantasy novel that's sure to get Grisha-heads counting down the days until its arrival.
Plus, for those across the pond, there's a look at Netflix UK's April lineup. First, let's start with this month's biggest highlights.
Concrete Cowboy – April 2
Based on the novel Ghetto Cowboy, Idris Elba plays Harp, an "urban cowboy" living in Philadelphia. He's soon joined by his son, Cole, (Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin) in a role that is sure to wrangle the heartstrings and rustle up a few tears. As the pair bond over their shared circumstance, an untold history, based on a real-world group of cowboys, begins to emerge.
Thunder Force – April 9
Superhero movies are a dime a spandex-clad dozen nowadays. Netflix, though, is opting to take the road less traveled with a comedy about two best friends whose relationship has turned frosty but thaws when one is imbued with super powers. Obviously. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer bounce off each other, sometimes literally, in a slapstick-strewn send-up of everyone's favorite genre. Jason Bateman is set to steal the show, too, as mutant The Crab. Watch out for his pincer movement.
Shadow and Bone – April 23
If you're anything like us, you can't go five minutes without a new fantasy series to binge. Shadow and Bone is sure to scratch that itch. An adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's beloved series, Shadow and Bone sees orphan Alina (Jessie Mei Lei) thrust into a world of magic and mayhem. All episodes are available to stream this April.
Everything new on Netflix US this April
New on Netflix: April 1
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- Magical Andes season 2
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Prank Encounters season 2
- Secrets of Great British Castles season 1
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Tyler Perry's Medea's Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories
- Yes Man
New on Netflix: April 2
- Concrete Cowboy
- Just Say Yes
- Madame Claude
- The Serpent
- Sky High
New on Netflix: April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
New on Netflix: April 4
- What Lies Below
New on Netflix: April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion Part 2
New on Netflix: April 7
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
- The Wedding Coach
New on Netflix: April 8
- The Way of the Househusband
New on Netflix: April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
New on Netflix: April 10
- The Stand-In
New on Netflix: April 11
- Diana: The Interview That Shook the World
New on Netflix: April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (seasons 1-4)
New on Netflix: April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty season 1
- Mighty Express season 3
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love
New on Netflix: April 14
- The Circle season 2
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!
- Law School
- The Soul
- Why Did You Kill Me?
New on Netflix: April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
New on Netflix: April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy
- Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday
- Crimson Peak
- Fast and Furious Spy Racers season 4: Mexico
- Into the Beat
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This
- The Zookeeper's Wife
New on Netflix: April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks season 3
New on Netflix: April 20
- Izzy's Koala World season 2
New on Netflix: April 21
- Zero
New on Netflix: April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough
- Stowaway
New on Netflix: April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone
- Tell Me When
New on Netflix: April 27
- August: Osage County
- Fatma
- Go! Go! Cory Carson season 4
New on Netflix: April 28
- Headspace Guide to Sleep
- Sexify
New on Netflix: April 29
- Things Heard & Seen
- Yasuke
New on Netflix: April 30
- The Innocent
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Pet Stars
- The Unremarkable Juanquini season 2
Everything new on Netflix UK this April
New on Netflix: April 1
- Alleycats
- American Girl: Grace Stirs up Success
- Beneath
- Cast Away
- Collateral
- Curve
- Death Becomes Her
- Esio Trot
- In The Name of the Father
- Irul
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Love Story
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Salting the Battlefield
- Masterpiece: Worricker: Turks and Caicos
- Mrs. Brown's Boys D'Movie
- Murder on the Home Front
- Outcast
- Out of Time
- Page Eight
- People Places Things
- Prank Encounters season 2
- R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
- Raw Deal
- Red Heat
- Road Dahl's Esio Trot
- Sherpa
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Shrek the Musical
- Sixty Six
- Sleepers
- They Live
- The Borrowers
- The Boy
- The Hitcher
- The Land Before Time 2: The Great Valley Adventure
- The Time Traveler's Wife
- Twister
- Wild Bill
- Worn Stories season 1
New on Netflix: April 2
- Bitter Daisies
- Concrete Cowboy
- God Calling
- Just Say Yes
- Madame Claude
- Run
- Sky High
New on Netflix: April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion Part 3
New on Netflix: April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
New on Netflix: April 7
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute
- Snabba Cash
- The Big Day
- The Wedding Coach
- This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist
- Upin & Ipin
New on Netflix: April 8
- The Way of the House Husband
New on Netflix: April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?
- Heaven's Official Blessing season 1
- Night in Paradise
- Thunder Force
New on Netflix: April 11
- A Star is Born
New on Netflix: April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn
New on Netflix: April 13
- Mighty Express season 2
New on Netflix: April 14
- Chestnut: Hero of Central Park
- Love and Monsters
- The Circle USA season 2
New on Netflix: April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- Jiu Jitsu
- Only Mine
- Ride or Die
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
New on Netflix: April 16
- Arlo The Alligator Boy
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers season 4
- Into the Beat
- Seraph of the End
- Why Are You Like This
New on Netflix: April 19
- Luis Miguel The Series part 2
New on Netflix: April 20
- Izzy's Koala World
- Smallfoot
New on Netflix: April 21
- Smallfoot
New on Netflix: April 22
- Searching for Sheela
- Stowaway
New on Netflix: April 23
- Shadow and Bone
New on Netflix: April 29
- Yasuke
New on Netflix: April 30
- The Innocent
- Rocketman
- Things Heard and Seen
