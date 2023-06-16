The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with the only streaming guide you need to see you through from Friday night to Sunday evening. It's a big week for movies this time, with Chris Hemsworth exploding back onto Netflix as mercenary Tyler Rake in action sequel Extraction 2. Over on Disney Plus, there's a new documentary celebrating the life of Stan Lee, while musician biopic Chevalier has arrived on Hulu, and UK Netflix viewers can see Nicolas Cage go meta in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

As for TV shows, there's The Full Monty, a follow-up series to the '90s movie of the same name, which is on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, along with new seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Righteous Gemstones on Paramount Plus and HBO's Max, respectively.

Extraction 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The sequel to Netflix's 2020 hit Extraction is here, and Chris Hemsworth is back as the apparently unkillable mercenary Tyler Rake. This time around, his mission is a little closer to home – emotionally, anyway. He's tasked with rescuing his ex-wife's sister and her kids who have been imprisoned by her gangster husband. When things don't go quite to plan, though, Tyler finds his life in danger once more.

For more on the movie, have a read of our interview with director Sam Hargrave.

Stan Lee

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Just over a century after his birth, Disney Plus invites us to celebrate the life of comic book titan Stan Lee with a new documentary. From the start of his career as an editorial assistant at Timely Comics (which would later become Marvel Comics) to the invention of the Fantastic Four in the early '60s, which catapulted the company into the spotlight, the doc pays tribute to one of the greats of superhero comics.

The Full Monty

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New TV series The Full Monty is a follow-up to the 1997 film of the same name, checking back in with the group of stripping steelworkers 25 years later. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Paul Barber, Lesley Sharp, and more of the original cast return for the sequel, which goes hard on the social commentary that underpinned the movie. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

For more on the series, check out our interview with The Full Monty cast.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for a second season on Paramount Plus. The series is set a decade before the events of the Original Series, which aired between 1966 and 1969 and starred William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as Kirk and Spock and follows the crew of the USS Enterprise in the years before it came under Captain Kirk's leadership. The first episode of season 2 is available to watch now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Praise the Lord! The Righteous Gemstones is back. The comedy series follows the dysfunctional Gemstone family of famous televangelists, with John Goodman playing patriarch Eli, and the new season opens in the wake of his semi-retirement. His children Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam Devine), and Judy (Edi Patterson) are trying to keep the Gemstone's megachurch afloat, which we'll sure will go nice and smoothly... New cast members for season 3 include Steve Zahn, Stephen Dorff, and Shea Whigham.

Chevalier

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

If you missed Chevalier during its theatrical run earlier this year, US viewers can now catch the movie at home on Hulu. Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a real-life French-Caribbean musician who lived in the late 18th Century, and the movie follows his life from his beginnings in Guadeloupe to earning favor in the court of Marie Antoinette. Directed by Stephen Williams, Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, and Minnie Driver also star.

For more on Chevalier, take a look at our interview with Harrison Jr. and Boynton.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Running out of both money and steam in his career and on the verge of quitting acting for good, Cage's agent (Neil Patrick Harris) offers him a job that seems too good to be true: $1 million to attend the birthday of a billionaire super-fan (Pedro Pascal). Events suddenly take a wild turn, and Cage must become a version of some of his most iconic characters in order to get himself and his family out of trouble.

