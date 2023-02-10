The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means we've got another batch of streaming recommendations for you, which means your Saturday and Sunday entertainment is sorted from the comfort of your sofa. This week, Valentine's Day is on the horizon, and there are two new rom-coms to get stuck into: Your Place or Mine on Netflix, which stars romantic comedy royalty Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, and Somebody I Used to Know on Prime Video, which reunites Community alums Alison Brie and Danny Pudi on the small screen.

Elsewhere on Netflix, there's You season 4 part 1, which sees the return of Joe Goldeberg (make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained once you're up to date) and reality show Love is Blind returns for its season 3 reunion episodes, After the Altar. Over on Disney Plus, you can dive into the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and prepare for the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while HBO Max has Sam Mendes' latest movie, Empire of Light, starring Olivia Colman.

You season 4 part 1 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Joe Goldberg is back – and this time he's taking London by storm. After faking his own death at the end of season 3 when his married life in the Californian suburbs went sour, our antihero is starting afresh in the English capital under the alias Jonathan Moore, a professor of English Literature. While trying to keep a low profile, Joe finds himself ushered into the inner circle of Lady Phoebe and London's wealthy elite – right as the group starts to be targeted by a serial killer.

Your Place or Mine – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher make their returns to the rom-com genre in Your Place or Mine, a new Netflix movie about two long-distance best friends who learn a lot about each other and themselves when they swap lives for a week – Debbie (Witherspoon) loves routine in her life in Los Angeles, while Peter (Kutcher) craves the chaos of New York City. The movie is the directorial debut of Aline Brosh McKenna, who's previously penned '00s classics like The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses.

Somebody I Used to Know – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon/Black Bear Pictures)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

It's a good weekend for rom-coms. Prime Video's contribution is Somebody I Used to Know, which follows workaholic Ally (Alison Brie) as she returns to her hometown and reunites with an ex-boyfriend (Jay Ellis) who makes her question her life choices. The movie, written and directed by Brie's real-life husband Dave Franco, also sees her reunite with her Community co-star Danny Pudi – you can read our interview with the pair here .

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived on Disney Plus last week, but now you can go behind the scenes of the Oscar-nominated MCU movie with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on titles including Ms. Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage and interviews with cast and crew to give us the lowdown on how Wakanda was brought back to the big screen.

Marvel Studios Legends: 'Ant-Man', 'Hank & Janet', 'Wasp' – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Marvel Studios: Legends is a series consisting of short five to 10 minute episodes focusing on a specific character, object, or moment from the MCU that has a role to play in an upcoming Marvel project, with clips from previously released movies and TV shows. Ahead of the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next week, you can now catch three new episodes about Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Evangeline Lilly's characters.

Empire of Light – HBO Max

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Director Sam Mendes' first movie since the Oscar-winning 1917 is Empire of Light, an '80s-set romantic drama about a woman with bipolar disorder who works in a cinema, featuring an all-star British cast that includes Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Colin Firth, and Toby Jones. The film received a limited theatrical release in the US last December, but it's now available to watch from the comfort of your home on HBO Max.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 3 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Love is Blind is the reality show where contestants get engaged after only hearing each other's voices in a series of (literal) blind dates, and After the Altar picks up with the five couples who walked down the aisle at their respective wedding ceremonies several months after the fact. Not all of these couples said "I do", however, and the reunion sees how successful each pairing has been. Perfect trashy TV for a weekend in.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.