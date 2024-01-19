The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

This weekend, our streaming recommendations are heavy on movies, so it's time to kick back and break out the popcorn. Over on Netflix, new dystopian drama The Kitchen, co-directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, is now streaming, and US subscribers can also catch Dumb Money, the real-life story of the GameStop short squeeze.

Over on Prime Video, US viewers can now add the Coen brothers' hilarious dark comedy Burn After Reading and Dominic Toretto's latest outing, Fast X, to their watch lists. And, if you're in the UK, Gareth Edward's 2023 sci-fi movie The Creator is now streaming on Disney Plus. As for TV, you can get your true crime fix with American Nightmare, a new docuseries that was released this week.

The Kitchen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Sci-fi drama The Kitchen marks Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut, with the actor co-directing with filmmaker and architect Kibwe Tavares. Kane Robinson stars as Izi, who lives in a dystopian version of London where social housing no longer exists and people live in slum-like high rises – one of which is the Kitchen. He strikes up a friendship with troubled teen Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman), who's recently lost his mother, and the two must decide how to navigate the world and their future.

Fallen Leaves

(Image credit: MUBI)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: MUBI

Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki's latest movie is a charming, idiosyncratic romantic comedy about two working-class people in Helsinki. Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatane play supermarket worker Ansa and construction worker Holappa who meet by chance at a karaoke bar and struggle to find each other again afterwards due to a series of farcical events. The movie was selected as Finland's entry for Best International Feature Film at this year's Oscars – and there's a particularly cute dog in it, too.

American Nightmare

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's latest true crime docuseries covers a case dubbed the "real-life Gone Girl". Back in 2015, Denise Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn were both drugged by an intruder, who then kidnapped Denise and held her for ransom. When Quinn went to the police for help, he found himself under investigation – and suspicions were raised further when Huskins reappeared two days later, unharmed, outside her parents' house. Local police said they believed the kidnapping had been staged and demanded that the couple apologize to the public. But what's the truth?

Fast X

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Start your engines – the penultimate installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is now on Peacock if you missed it on the big screen back in May. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is back, and he comes up against new antagonist Dante (Jason Momoa) who wants revenge for the death of his father and the loss of his family's fortune. The movie has a predictably stacked ensemble cast, including franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges, Brie Larson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren.

The Creator

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Directed by Rogue One's Gareth Edwards, The Creator stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent who's tasked with taking down the architect of the AI forces that have taken over the planet, known as the Creator, who has developed a mystery weapon with world-changing possibilities. There's only one problem: the weapon takes the form of a young child. The cast also includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, Ralph Ineson, and Sturgill Simpson. The movie is already available to stream on Hulu if you're in the US.

Dumb Money

(Image credit: Black Bear)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Remember the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021? Dumb Money brings the events to the screen from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. Paul Dano plays Keith Gill, the ordinary man who sank his life savings into buying stock for video game retailer GameStop after noticing that the company's stock was falling. Sharing his discoveries on Reddit, others start copying him – making the company lose millions. The cast also includes Pete Davidson, Vincent D'Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, and Sebastian Stan.

Burn After Reading

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Burn After Reading follows two hapless gym employees (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt) who mistake a CIA analyst's memoir for classified government documents and set off on a doomed mission to profit from their discovery. Along with Pitt and McDormand, the Coen brothers' 2008 dark comedy features an all-star ensemble cast with plenty of the directing duo's usual suspects: George Clooney, Tilda Swinton, and JK Simmons, as well as John Malkovich and Richard Jenkins – what more could you want from a movie?

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.