The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations, with plenty of new movies and shows now available to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

First up, Ewan McGregor stars in new historical drama A Gentleman in Moscow on Paramount Plus, while Derry Girls' Louisa Harland plays a fugitive highwaywoman in Renegade Nell, a new Disney Plus comedy written by the creator of Gentleman Jack. Over on Hulu, Logan Lerman and Joey King star in We Were the Lucky Ones, a drama about a Jewish family trying to reunite after the Second World War.

As for movies, Bill Nighy stars in new soccer drama The Beautiful Game on Netflix and horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein is now streaming on Peacock. Elsewhere, Prime Video subscribers can catch iconic Japanese movie Battle Royale, and UK audiences can stream Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins on Disney Plus.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Ewan McGregor takes on a new small-screen role in A Gentleman in Moscow, a historical drama based on the novel of the same name by Amor Towels. He plays Count Alexander Rostov, a Russian aristocrat spared from death and instead sentenced to house arrest in an attice hotel room by the Bolsheviks. Mary Elizabeth Winstead also stars, alongside Foundation's Leah Harvey and The Terror's Paul Ready. The first episode is streaming this week, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

The Beautiful Game

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix sports drama The Beautiful Game follows a squad of homeless English soccer players as they train under their coach, Mal (Bill Nighy) to compete in the Homeless World Cup in Rome, a real-life charity event. Empire of Light's Micheal Ward plays the team's troubled but talented striker, and the cast also includes Enola Holmes' Susan Wakoma and It's A Sin's Callum Scott Howells. The movie was directed by Wicked Little Letters helmer Thea Sharrock.

Renegade Nell

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Louisa Harland, who played eccentric cousin Orla in Derry Girls, stars in Renegade Nell, a new historical comedy on Disney Plus. She's the titular Nell, a young woman who becomes a highwaywoman after she's framed for murder. Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed, Wonka's Adrian Lester, and Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane also star, and the series was written by Sally Wainwright, the creator of shows like Gentleman Jack, Last Tango in Halifax, and Happy Valley.

Lisa Frankenstein

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

Written by Jennifer's Body screenwriter Diablo Cody, new horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein is the directorial debut of Zelda Williams, Robin Williams' daughter. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton plays lonely teenager Lisa who strikes up a relationship with a reanimated Victorian corpse (played by Riverdale's Cole Sprouse), who's brought back to life after a series of unfortunate events. The movie had a theatrical run in the US earlier this year.

We Were the Lucky Ones

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Logan Lerman and Joey King star in new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones, which is based on the novel of the same name by Georgia Hunter and tells the true story of one Polish Jewish family. Separated at the start of the Second World War, the limited series follows their journey against the odds to survive and reunite. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with the rest of the season releasing weekly on Thursdays.

Battle Royale

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Groundbreaking Japanese movie Battle Royale is now streaming on Prime Video in the US. First released in 2000, the dystopian thriller follows a group of junior high school students who are sent to a remote island and forced to fight to the death in the totalitarian government's new plan to stop juvenile delinquency. The movie, directed by Kinji Fukasaku, went on to inspire everything from The Hunger Games to Squid Game.

Next Goal Wins

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Taika Waititi's most recent turn in the director's chair gave us Next Goal Wins, a sports comedy based on the 2014 documentary of the same name. Now streaming on Disney Plus after a theatrical run in the UK last December, Michael Fassbender plays Thomas Rongen, a soccer coach tasked with turning the American Samoan national team from one of the worst in the world to a World Cup qualifying squad. The cast also includes Elisabeth Moss, Will Arnett, and Rhys Darby.

