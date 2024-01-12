The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with some brand-new streaming recommendations to keep you entertained during your downtime. First up, catch up with an awards season favorite with Killers of the Flower Moon, as Martin Scorsese's historical crime drama is now streaming on Apple TV Plus after its theatrical run last year.

Other new movie releases include Lift on Netflix, a new heist comedy starring Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaley Cuoco-led actioner Role Play on Prime Video, and Jake Johnson's directorial debut Self Reliance on Hulu. Plus, Netflix subscribers in the UK can now watch Dune – with Part Two on the way in less than two months, there's never been a better time for a rewatch.

As for TV shows, Marvel is lowering the stakes and upping the character-driven drama with Hawkeye spin-off Echo on Disney Plus, while Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo star in Apple TV's new crime thriller Criminal Record.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Martin Scorsese returns with a new movie for the first time since 2019's The Irishman with Killers of the Flower Moon. The film marks another collaboration between the director and actors Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as a star-making turn from Lily Gladstone, who's getting plenty of Oscar buzz. De Niro plays a powerful Oklahoma rancher, while DiCaprio is his hapless nephew Ernest and Gladstone is Ernest's Osage wife Mollie, whose family is the victim of a string of brutal murders.

Echo

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Echo, the latest MCU TV show, sees Hawkeye's Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) take center stage in her own spin-off. Five months after the events of the Jeremy Renner-led series, Maya has returned to her Oklahoma hometown in an attempt to evade Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). This is the first of the 'Marvel Spotlight' titles, which will focus more on grounded, character-driven stories rather than the larger MCU narrative. Unusually for Marvel's small-screen outputs, all five episodes dropped at once rather than releasing weekly.

Lift

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New heist comedy Lift follows an international heist crew, including a master thief and his Interpol ex-girlfriend, as they race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane – while it's flying at 40,000 feet. Directed by Straight Outta Compton helmer F. Gary Gray, the cast includes Kevin Hart, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio, Avatar's Sam Worthington, and Spider-Man's Jacob Batalon.

Criminal Record

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo star in new crime thriller Criminal Record as two police detectives – seasoned veteran DCI Daniel Hegarty and Detective Sergeant June Lenker, who's in the early stages of her career – who clash over an old murder case after an anonymous phone call draws them both back into the fold. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Role Play

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Amazon's new action comedy Role Play stars Kaley Cuoco as Emma, a woman living a perfect life with her husband Dave (David Oyelowo) in the New Jersey suburbs – and a secret side hustle as an assassin for hire. When Emma and Dave decide to spice up their marriage with some role play, however, her secret comes to the surface… Bill Nighy and Connie Nielsen also star.

Self Reliance

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

New Girl's Jake Johnson makes his directorial feature debut with Self Reliance, a star-studded comedy thriller. Johnson stars as Tommy, who one day finds himself in a cab with Andy Samberg and presented with an intriguing offer – he can win $1 million by taking part in a dark web reality show where he must evade assassins for 30 days. Tommy accepts, and quickly realizes a loophole: he can't be hunted unless he's totally alone. The cast also includes Anna Kendrick, Christopher Lloyd, and Natalie Morales.

Dune

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Ahead of the sequel's release in March, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune has arrived on Netflix. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, whose family suffers a terrible betrayal on the planet Arrakis by their rivals, House Harkonnen. Taking refuge amongst the native people, the Fremen, Paul must fight for survival against the Harkonnens – and giant sandworms. The all-star cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.