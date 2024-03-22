The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, there's no shortage of brand-new movies and shows to add to your watch list. Over on Netflix, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss team up with True Blood writer for sci-fi epic 3 Body Problem, while Regina King and the late Lance Reddick star in the streamer's new movie, Shirley, about the first Black Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm.

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal leads action movie Road House, a reimagining of the '80s movie of the same name, over on Prime Video, new animated Marvel series X-Men '97 arrives on Disney Plus, and Kristen Wiig leads Apple TV Plus' comedy-drama Palm Royale.

If that wasn't enough, Disney Plus subscribers in the UK can now catch Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal in heartbreaking romantic drama All of Us Strangers, and Netflix audiences in the US can tune into 2022 satirical slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies.

3 Body Problem

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Based on Liu Cixin's novel of the same name, 3 Body Problem is Netflix's new sci-fi epic from the creators of Game of Thrones. The show takes us from present-day Oxford to '60s China (via a turbulent VR universe), as a group of scientists tries to make sense of the world as it slowly unravels around them and an impending alien invasion looms large. The cast includes Game of Thrones alum John Bradley and Liam Cunningham, as well as Benedict Wong, Eiza González, and Jonathan Pryce.

Road House

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Edge of Tomorrow helmer Doug Liman directs Road House, a reimagining of the 1989 movie of the same name. In this version, Jake Gyllenhaal is Elwood Dalton, a former UFC middleweight fighter hired as the head bouncer at a raucous roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor makes his feature film debut as Knox, a local criminal tasked with taking down Dalton – it turns out that not everyone in town wants the best for the roadhouse… The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and Jessica Williams.

X-Men '97

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

New Disney Plus show X-Men '97 is a blast from the past. It picks up where X-Men: The Animated Series (which ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997 on Fox) left off and sees the X-Men face new challenges after the loss of Professor X, with plenty of fun Easter eggs and references to boot. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, and Cal Dodd as Wolverine.

Palm Royale

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Set in '60s Florida, new comedy-drama Palm Royale follows outsider Maxine (Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to integrate herself into Palm Beach's high society by getting into the town's most exclusive resort club – by any means necessary. Wiig stars alongside a pitch perfect supporting cast includes Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Ricky Martin. The first three episodes are streaming now, with subsequent eps dropping every Wednesday.

Shirley

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Watchmen's Regina King stars in Shirley, a new Netflix movie that tells the true story of Shirley Chisholm's 1972 presidential campaign. Chisholm was the first Black woman to be elected to US Congress in 1968, and she went on to become first woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and the first Black candidate for a major party presidential nomination. The movie's cast also includes Lucas Hedges, Terence Howard, and a posthumous appearance from Lance Reddick.

All of Us Strangers

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

All of Us Strangers follows Adam (Andrew Scott), a screenwriter struggling to pen a script about his deceased parents, who were killed in a car crash when he was 12. Looking for inspiration, he returns to his childhood home in the suburbs and finds his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) exactly as they were before their deaths. Add in a budding romance with neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), and director Andrew Haigh has made a thoroughly haunting emotional drama.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

The slasher genre gets a tongue-in-cheek Gen Z satirical spin with Bodies Bodies Bodies. Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson, Lee Pace, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold, and Maria Baklova play a group of obnoxious rich kids stuck in a mansion during a hurricane, who decide to play a 'murder in the dark'-style game when the power goes out – until one of them actually ends up dead. With everyone a suspect and the storm raging outside, the group begins to turn on each other, to disastrous results…

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.