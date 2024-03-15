The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, there's no shortage of fresh releases on streaming. First up, Invincible season 2 part 2 arrives on Prime Video, after a four-month break between episodes. Elsewhere, brand-new historical miniseries Manhunt, which follows the search for Abraham Lincoln's assassin, premieres on Apple TV Plus, and Korean comedy Chicken Nugget is ready to be binge-watched on Netflix.

As for movies, a new, extended version of Taylor Swift's box office hit concert film The Eras Tour is now on Disney Plus, Nicolas Cage's 2023 dark comedy Dream Scenario is available to watch on Max in the US, and 2019 biopic Ford v Ferrari is streaming on Netflix in the UK. Meanwhile, Wes Anderson's recently released Oscar-winning short films are getting a new lease of life on Netflix in the form of a new anthology, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More.

Invincible season 2 part 2

Invincible season 2 returns for part 2, with a new batch of four episodes releasing over the next four weeks. The latest episode picks up two months after we left off at the end of part 1 and Mark (Steven Yeun) is still on the planet Thraxa helping to rebuild after the Viltrumite attack. When he returns to Earth, however, he's presented with a whole new set of problems, involving much more civilian issues… New episodes will be released on Prime Video every Thursday.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More

After releasing separately last year, Wes Anderson's latest batch of short films are now being re-released as a feature-length anthology. All based on short stories by Roald Dahl, Ralph Fiennes, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley star in adaptations of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (which won an Oscar at last weekend's Academy Awards), The Swan, The Ratcatcher, and Poison. Dahl's darkly comic tone combines with Anderson's classic visual style to make a whimsical weekend watch.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift's concert movie of her latest mammoth headline world tour arrives on Disney Plus this weekend after its cinema release last fall (when it became the highest-grossing concert film of all time). This is an extended version of the movie, too, with extra performances that weren't included in the theatrical run. Filming took place over three nights at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, last August, and features performances from all of Swift's different albums or "eras".

Manhunt

Manhunt, the latest miniseries from Apple TV Plus, is set in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination and follows the search to find his killer, John Wilkes Booth (played by Masters of the Air's Anthony Boyle). The Crown's Tobias Menzies plays Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's secretary of war and friend, who led the hunt, and the cast also includes Patton Oswalt and Brandon Flynn. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the rest of the season dropping weekly every Friday.

Chicken Nugget

In new K-drama Chicken Nugget, Min-ah (Kim Yoo-jung) accidentally steps inside a machine at her father's company that turns her into a crispy bite of chicken. When Baek-joong (Ahn Jae-hong), an intern at the company who also happens to have a crush on Min-ah, discovers what's happened to her, it's up to him and Min-ah's father Seon-man (Ryu Seung-ryong) to try and reverse her fast food fate. And, in the process, they both discover some "unexpected secrets".

Dream Scenario

Nicolas Cage stars in Dream Scenario, the latest dark comedy from Sick of Myself director Kristoffer Borgli, which is now streaming on Max after a theatrical run last fall. He plays Paul Matthews, a mild-mannered biology professor who suddenly starts to appear in the dreams of millions of strangers, catapulting him to widespread fame and recognition and turning his life upside down. The cast also includes Michael Cera, Julianne Nicholson, Nicholas Braun, and Kate Berlant.

Ford v Ferrari

Based on a true story, Ford v Ferrari follows the engineers and designers hired by Ford to create a car capable of defeating the Ferrari racing team at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Matt Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the former race car driver and designer leading the project, and the cast also includes Christian Bale, Jon Bernthal, Caitríona Balfe, and Tracy Letts. The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars and won Best Editing.

