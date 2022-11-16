New Monster Hunter Rise update lets you beat its best monster to death with plushies

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Title Update 3 is just over a week away, and it's bringing back one of the all-time best monsters for a plushie beatdown.

The patch will drop on November 24 for PC and Switch with Risen Teostra, Risen Kushala Daora, and – most importantly – Chaotic Gore Magala in tow. Listen, I don't make the rules: Teostra is fine, Kushala is terrible in all forms, and Chaotic Gore Magala is the best Elder Dragon. We can argue over that last point, but it's the best one in this update.

For the uninitiated, Chaotic Gore Magala is basically a Gore Magala that's in the process of evolving into Shagaru Magala. For some reason, this means it's stronger than either Gore or Shagaru because it can use the powers of both. This gives it an absolutely wild move set that packs the best of both forms and cuts the most annoying parts of Shagaru (looking at you, random explosions). It's one of the most popular Elders in the series (and my personal favorite), so its Sunbreak debut has been hotly anticipated.

Chaotic Gore Magala will roll out alongside a new batch of paid DLC that many fans are already smitten with: the Stuffed Monster Series. This adds a suite of weapon transmogs styled after gigantic plushies crafted and quilted in the image of series icons like Tigrex, Diablos, and Rathalos, as well as Rise originals like Goss Harag. They make little squeaky noises when you sheathe them, and after today I really need to see a party of hunters bludgeon an Elder Dragon to death with stuffed monster toys.

There's some more paid DLC in Title Update 3, but frankly who cares with these in the lineup. Monster Hunter is usually pretty good about cosmetic pricing, so hopefully your main weapon's matching plushie won't cost more than a buck or two on its own, assuming you don't want to buy the whole set of 14.

Title Update 3 also brings higher-level Anomaly quests (up to 200 now, sheesh) featuring new additions like Flaming Espinas, Scorned Magnamalo, and Seething Bazelgeuse. Luckily, you'll now be able to bring NPC followers on some Anomaly hunts and almost all Master Rank quests as well. More Anomalies also mean new crafting choices, including updated augments for armor and higher tiers for weapons. Getting rare skills on armor ought to be much easier with the new skill-focused roulette, which is good news for min-maxers.

Event quests for update 3 will keep Sunbreak's lights on until Title Update 4 arrives sometime in early 2023, with yet another big update to come in spring 2023.