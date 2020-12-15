New Marvel TV show Legends is revisiting the MCU’s best moments

While everyone thought Marvel Phase 4 was starting with WandaVision, a surprise announcement from the studio today revealed that, actually, it’s kicking off with Legends. This new TV show will revisit some of the MCU’s best moments, with each episode focusing on a different character – and the first two episodes, naturally, focus on Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch, and Vision.

On their official website, Marvel describe the show: “As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney Plus – setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Marvel Studios: Legends is a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time. Kicking off with Wanda Maximoff and Vision, the first two episodes start streaming Jan. 8, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iTN2kNdhFvDecember 15, 2020

While it’s unclear yet what exactly the show is going to feature – could we be seeing interviews with the cast? – it’s exciting to see that Legends will be “setting the stage” for what’s to come. With Wanda and Vision taking the spotlight for the first two instalments, expect to see Wanda’s introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron and her epic showdown with Thanos in Avengers: Endgame – and we'll surely see Vision’s contribution to the battle in Captain America: Civil War, as well as his appearances in the Avengers movies, too.

Phase 4 is packed with plenty to look forward to already, from WandaVision in January to Spider-Man 3, which is shaping up to be an epic crossover (Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and potentially Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are all returning), in December. Then there’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings to get excited about, as well as Eternals – and the Disney Plus TV shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Legends' first two episodes premiere on January 8 2021 as a Disney Plus exclusive, and hot on its heels is WandaVision, with the first episode dropping January 15 2021. Until then, check out our list of the best Marvel movies ranked.