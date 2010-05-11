New Lost Planet 2 trailer teases tomorrow's release

Lost Planet 2 is on shelves tomorrow, May 11th, and to remind us of that, Capcom has released a new trailer titled "Kill Big." Indeed, there are a lot of big things to kill in Lost Planet 2, as well as big things to kill them with.

The new trailer shows off jungle, snow, and space environments, and a lot of blowing stuff up. If you're on the fence, this trailer is a pretty great summary ofour review's take on the game:

"Fast, frenetic, and frequently spectacular in scale, Lost Planet 2 will do the job if you have an itchy destruction finger, and provides some fun and well thought-out times in co-op. But ultimately, it's just all about the carnage, and frequently seems to have no care for the needs of the solo player."

May 10, 2010

