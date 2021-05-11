New Life is Strange: True Colors trailer introduces “rugged mountain man type” Ryan

Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine has released a new promotional trailer for the game which introduces new character Ryan.

According to the character’s introduction video, Ryan is a self-proclaimed “rugged mountain man type” who works as a park ranger in the small town of Haven Springs, Colorado. He comes to befriend main protagonist Alex Chen after the two first meet in a record shop and bond over a shared connection to Alex’s brother, Gabe.

Having Ryan’s support during a difficult adjustment period helps Alex to settle into Haven Springs and also allows her to form a tight-knit friendship group with another local Steph, who previously appeared in Deck Nine’s Life is Strange: Before the Storm . As teased in the trailer, it will also become apparent that Ryan will depend on Alex as much as she does him as we get a glimpse of the main protagonist placing a supportive hand on his shoulder whilst he is emitting a bright red aura - which only Alex can see.

Players can also choose whether or not to take Alex’s relationship with Ryan further as he is also a romanceable NPC option. Just like in previous Life is Strange games though, we expect Alex to be presented with another romantic interest for players to choose from. Speaking of other romantic interests, Deck Nine also released another trailer recently which introduces series regular Steph who also becomes a close friend of Alex’s.

According to Steph’s trailer , the former Arcadia Bay resident found herself in Haven Springs after getting caught up in the arts and music scene whilst studying in Seattle, and eventually decided to settle down in Haven Springs after visiting with her band. Alex will also encounter her at the local record shop where Steph works.

Life is Strange: True Colors is set to release alongside a remastered collection of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm in Fall 2021, complete with all five episodes of the first game and 3 episodes of its prequel which have all been revamped with “new visuals”.

As for Life is Strange: True Colors, that’s due for release September 2021 and is available for pre-order on PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.