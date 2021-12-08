New Jurassic World board game challenges you to do better than the original dinosaur park

A new Jurassic World board game is stomping our way from Funko, and Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar will arrive sometime next year. It'll be launching via Kickstarter on March 22, 2022 and is being developed by Prospero Hall, the team behind many of the best board games from the past few years (including Horrified and Disney Villainous ).

The last part of the title is particularly apt - and more than a bit literal. Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar allows you to develop your own park over time with 'legacy' elements that build on your success or failure. As the official press release notes, "each decision made during play will uniquely and permanently affect the course of the game, resulting in dramatically different outcomes". Although we've had Jurassic Park board games (and more than a few unlicensed takes) in the past, it's these consequence mechanics that should help this one stand out. A retro 1950s art-style modelled after the comic books that inspired the franchise doesn't hurt either.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funko Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Funko Games)

So, how does it work? Taking place over 12 individual adventures (which last two or more hours each), you'll "transform Isla Nublar into an astonishing paradise, build your own vision of the theme park, and breed new dinosaurs". Because it follows the storyline of all five films, and features beloved characters like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, players must navigate the park's earliest days right through to the modern era of Chris Pratt being besties with a velociraptor. However, and much like Gloomhaven, certain elements of the game are kept secret until you hit a particular milestone. At this point, new mechanics are revealed to shake things up.

So far, four dinosaurs have been revealed: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Brachiosaurus, and Triceratops. More will be unlocked over time, but your goal remains the same - protect these animals, ensure your keepers are safe, and avoid visitors getting eaten. Considering how much of a health and safety disaster the original parks were, that might be tricky.

When is the Jurassic World board game coming out? Wondering when Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar will be available to play? Although we don't have a firm release date yet beyond the Kickstarter campaign on March 22, we'd guess at a late 2022 or early 2023 launch at all the usual suspect like Amazon, Target, or Best Buy. However, we do know for sure that it'll set you back $120. That's because the box is so stuffed with components that it weighs in at faintly absurd seven pounds.

