New Humble PS4 Bundle gets you Grim Fandango, Killing Floor 2, and more for cheap

The latest PlayStation Humble Bundle is all about indie games, and will be available through Tuesday, February 12 at 12pm EST / 9am PST / 5pm BST. Unlike the narrowly themed PS4 bundles of the past, this one features games from a variety of publishers, hence the unlikely combination of Grim Fandango, Killing Floor 2, and The Talos Principle. Here are all the games being offered, sorted by how much you need to pay to get them.

Pay $1 or more for:

Grim Fandango Remastered , a timeless point-and-click adventure game about the afterlife

, a timeless point-and-click adventure game about the afterlife The Bard's Tale , a remastered version of 2004's sharp-tongued RPG

, a remastered version of 2004's sharp-tongued RPG InnerSpace, a bright meditative game about exploration

Pay more than the (current) average of $9.94 for:

Layers of Fear , a masterly crafted horror game

, a masterly crafted horror game Wasteland 2: Director's Cut , a modern survival CRPG from the producer of Fallout

, a modern survival CRPG from the producer of Fallout The Talos Principle , an introspective puzzle game that gets extremely philosophical

, an introspective puzzle game that gets extremely philosophical Broken Age, a point-and-click adventure game about two kids trapped in different worlds

Pay $15 or more for:

Killing Floor 2 , one of the best co-op FPS games around, with hordes of zombies to kill

, one of the best co-op FPS games around, with hordes of zombies to kill Shadow Warrior 2, a campy FPS channeling Doom and Ninja Gaiden in equal measure

As a bonus, you'll also receive the soundtracks for Grim Fandango, InnerSpace, Layers of Fear, and Broken Age on top of the games themselves. If you're wondering, the charities that this Humble Bundle supports include GameChanger, which brings video games to sick kids; Save the Children, which assists kids in need around the world; and RSRT, which is dedicated to treating and one day curing the neurological disorder Rett Syndrome. Good games, good deals, and good causes - what's not to like?