New Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer introduces us to Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

The first full-length Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer has dropped, and it gives us our best look yet at the upcoming movie.

The Harry Potter prequel, official titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, sees the stakes rise to the highest they've ever been for Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and co. We also get our first proper look at Mads Mikkelsen as the movie's main antagonist, Gellert Grindelwald – he replaces Johnny Depp in the role. "Our war with the muggles begins today," he promises ominously in the trailer.

"The world as we know it is coming undone," says Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore. "Grindelwald's pulling it apart with hate." Aware that he can't take on the Dark wizard alone, Dumbledore entrusts Newt to lead a team of witches and wizards – and one muggle – on a dangerous mission. Expect encounters with beasts old and new – and Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. And, of course, there are whatever secrets Dumbledore might be keeping – it looks like we're set to find out a lot of new information about the Hogwarts headmaster's backstory and the skeletons in his closet.

Alongside Redmayne and Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Katherine Waterston also reprise their roles for the third movie in the Harry Potter prequel series. The movie is helmed by veteran Harry Potter director David Yates.