New Disney board game teams you up with heroes like Moana against "infamous" villains

An all-woman team has created a new Disney board game that lets you work with iconic heroes in a battle against infamous villains.

Published by Ravensburger, which is also responsible for Disney Lorcana and Disney Villainous, Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) isn't your standard board game. As per the press release, it combines "role-playing, storytelling, cooperation and the approachability of a board game format" for a more distinct experience. It certainly sounds ambitious; even the best board games struggle to hit all of those targets.

In the game, you'll team up with four beloved Disney characters – Moana, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Violet from The Incredibles, and Maid Marion from the company's take on Robin Hood. These heroes manifest as "radiant crystal versions summoned into the realm" to "drive back shadows of infamous Disney Villains and restore the Realm of Light." Although we don't have much more to go on than the box art right now, we know that it'll have a modular board design along with introducing an all-new world – which is illustrated exclusively by women as well.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will land on shelves alongside other board games for families in just a few months; it'll be available for pre-order from Target this July 7, and should go on sale at Target and hobby stores worldwide as of July 21. At launch, it'll cost $29.99.

