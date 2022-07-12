New digital series Avengers Unlimited puts Earth's Mightiest Heroes on a hit list

A new weekly Avengers series debuts on Marvel Unlimited Tuesday, July 12. The app currently has the first two issues of Avengers Unlimited, written by David Pepose, illustrated by Farid Karami, and colored by DC Alonso.

Avengers Unlimited (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Issue #1 kicks off 'The Black Ledger' arc, which sees the Avengers as a list of targets for an unknown foe. Taskmaster and Ghost interrupt a sparring session between Captain America and Iron Man, and the weird thing is, their attack is super coordinated – suggesting they're not acting of their volition but have instead been hired by someone else.

Then in issue #2, Tri-Sentinel goes after Thor and Black Panther, seemingly on behalf of the same mysterious villain.

The Avengers will need to assemble in order to determine who's hunting them, ideally before another of their members is targeted. Since Avengers Unlimited is a weekly series, readers won't have to wait long to read issue #3, which may further illuminate what's happening to Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

We can assume the arc title, 'The Black Ledger,' has something to do with these ongoing attacks, though it's vague enough that it could point to any of the team's enemies.

Interestingly (and just for fun), the story seems to align to some degree with speculation about the MCU and Julia Louis-Dreyfus' still-mysterious role as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine who is hiring superheroes with grudges and recent reports Marvel Studios is preparing a Thunderbolts movie, with characters like Black Widow's Taskmaster and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Ghost seen as potential team members.

Along with the Avengers Unlimited announcement, Marvel is celebrating the accumulation of more than 30 thousand titles in its digital comics library, comprised of both classic titles and new additions to the Marvel Universe.

Avengers Unlimited is available exclusively on the Marvel Unlimited app, which is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, and on the web.

