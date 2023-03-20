New content is on the way for last year's weirdest FPS

New content is on the way for Squanch Games' sometimes wonderful, always weird FPS High on Life.

High on Life launched late last year to a very mixed reception. Some greatly enjoyed its wacky humour and chatty weapons, while others were less than impressed. Still, love it or loathe it, it appears that more content for the FPS is in the pipeline.

Developer Squanch Games recently shared a tweet saying, "New High on Life content loading". This was accompanied by an 8-second video in which we see the words "High on Knife" written in blood across the screen. In the background, the game's foul-mouthed melee weapon, Knifey, can be heard shouting gleefully about satisfying his lust for blood.

Other than the fact Knifey will be heavily featured, we don't yet know what shape the new content will take or when we can expect to play it. Still, some fans are very excited to team up with the talking knife once more. "Looking forward to it! Thought Knifey was way underutilized as a character in the base game, and has lots of story and dialogue potential," says one fan on Twitter. Another writes, "Good to see we're getting more for this game and for Knifey!".

We've heard little about High on Life since January, when Squanch Games confirmed that co-founder Justin Roiland had resigned following domestic abuse charges. At the time, the developer said it plans to "keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High on Life."

In our High on Life review, we said, "High on Life is a confident and capable Metroidvania that takes real pleasure in being as weird and outlandish as is reasonably possible. Squanch Games has created something that is well worth your time, even if some of its elements lack refinement."

