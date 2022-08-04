New Betrayal at House on the Hill expansion turns you into a werewolf

The new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill is getting an expansion this Halloween.

Announced by Avalon Hill for Gen Con (the year's premier event in terms of board games and the best tabletop RPGs), The Werewolf’s Journey: Blood on the Moon brings a new character and monster to 3rd edition Betrayal at House on the Hill - only they're the same person.

"Sara may look like your typical teenager, but that will all change in the most dreadful and terrifying way as she transforms into a feral werewolf when the Haunt occurs", reads the official blog post (opens in new tab). Judging by promo pictures, it looks as if Sara's character card begins on her human side before being flipped over to reveal her monstrous form when triggered.

Alongside miniatures for Sara and her animalistic alter-ego, the pack also includes five Haunts written to include the werewolf, four game cards, a pair of room tiles, and a custom scenario card. These are done in the same vivid, more detailed style we mentioned in our guide to Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition vs 2nd edition. If we're not mistaken, the expansions cover art is also by Hydro 74 - the artist behind many alternate covers for Dungeons and Dragons books).

(Image credit: Hasbro)

It's not the only Avalon Hill reveal from Gen Con so far, though. In addition to a strategy game called The Yawning Portal (opens in new tab) that's based on the best Dungeons and Dragons books, the revitalised HeroQuest (which earned a place on our list of the best classic board games) is getting another expansion as well. First up is Rogue Heir of Elethorn, a character pack that brings a rogue to the action who can't use metal armor but is equipped with multiple daggers and a bandolier. You can pre-order it now for $16.99 via Hasbro Pulse (opens in new tab).

Next comes a recreation of The Mage of the Mirror, a bonus set of quests from the original HeroQuest expansion that has been updated for the latest edition of the game. Scheduled for a Spring 2023 launch, it contains 10 quests, 33 miniatures, and 35 game cards.

However, perhaps the most intriguing announcement is HeroScape: Age of Annihilation, a revival of a wargame that hasn't been seen on tables in more than a decade. While little is known about how it'll work, some of its miniatures - including what would appear to be a dragon, soldiers with guns, insectoid warriors, and what would appear to be fantasy ogres - were teased in a quick trailer. Because HeroScape brought together fighters from across time and space in Valhalla, it's likely that Age of Annihilation continues that trend.

