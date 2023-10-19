New murder mystery featuring Peaky Blinders’ Stephen Graham hits Netflix today to rave reviews

A brand new murder mystery show starring Peaky Blinders' Stephen Graham has just hit Netflix and is already stirring up rave reviews. Having only been released on October 19, the time-jumping detective series has already achieved a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and four stars from many different outlets.

One Rotten Tomatoes critic Dan Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter described it as “a healthy balance between amusingly ridiculous and just-plain-ridiculous, with its audaciously high-concept narrative consistently elevated by a top-notch cast and strong production values across several time periods.” ButWhyTho's Kate Sánchez added: “Bodies is an expert exploration of people, places, and time.”

The Guardian , who awarded the series four stars, describes the Netflix original as “Ambitious, tense, explosive: this genre-blurring whodunnit travels time to visit four detectives investigating the same murder – in different eras." going on to say the series has exceptionally good value.

Netflix, who dropped the trailer for Bodies extremely close to the release, bills the series as a time-slipping thriller following four detectives through four different timelines, investigating one singular body, detectives must save Britain's future by solving the murder that altered the course of history. The story is based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, and according to The Standard , the series stays true to the original plot meaning “fans will have few complaints over continuity.”

Directed by Paul Tomalin, the series stars Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, alongside Boiling Point and This is England’s Stephen Graham.

The first season of Bodies is available to stream on Netflix right now.