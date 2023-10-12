Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham is wrapped up in an impossible murder mystery in trailer for Netflix’s new must-watch show

Netflix has released the first full trailer for Bodies, the Stephen Graham-starring murder mystery that will have your brain in knots – and your eyes glued to the screen.

The premise alone is mind-blowing. When one detective finds a body on a street without DNA, a past, or any wounds, it opens up a centuries-spanning mystery. After some serious digging in the archives, it turns out that same body was also uncovered in the unlikeliest of places: the exact same street in 1890, 1941, and 2053. Four deaths, one body, 150 years apart – and no answers. Together, four detectives must work to figure out a mystery that has no rhyme or reason. It has all the makings of a classic weekend Netflix binge, if you ask us.

Based on the graphic novel by Si Spencer, the Bodies trailer slowly begins to unravel the conspiracy. At the heart of it all is Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham’s shadowy political leader Elias Mannix.

“It’s hard to grasp, isn’t it?” Graham’s Mannix says in one moment. “But I’m going to tell you everything. It’s going to blow your mind.”

This doesn’t seem like an empty threat, either. The Netflix limited series is also pulling out all the stops across all four periods, with 19th-Century London looking to have just a fully-fledged part in the narrative as a technologically advanced future.

Starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, and Stephen Graham, Bodies is set to hit Netflix on October 19.

