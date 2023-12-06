Netflix releases new trailer for a manga adaptation that could be 2023’s final must-watch show

Netflix has been killing it with manga adaptations and anime this year. So, how about one more for the road? The new trailer for Yu Yu Hakusho, filled with demons and devastation, should round out what has been a brilliant 2023 for the streamer.

Starring Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi, a man given a second chance by the spirit world after dying in a car accident, Yu Yu Hakusho is a series that straddles multiple worlds: the human world, the spirit world, and the demon world.

As the trailer above shows, the newly crowned (and newly revived) ‘Spirit Detective’ is on a mission not only to get stronger in bizarre circumstances amid a colorful cast of characters, but also to sniff out a mystery that could put the entire planet at risk.

If you haven’t immediately sat up and taken notice, the end of the trailer will likely whet the appetite: a cartoonishly brilliant and over the top scrap that feels ripped right out of the pages of the legendary source material.

Need a primer? Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga was released in 175 chapters from 1990 to 1994 in Weekly Shonen Jump – and it’s among the best-selling manga series of all time. An anime adaptation began in 1992, later finding acclaim after being broadcast in the United States on Adult Swim in the early 2000s.

Yu Yu Hakusho is set for release on December 14.

For more, check out the highlights of what’s new on Netflix in December. Then dive into our collections of the best Netflix shows and 17 of the best anime shows.