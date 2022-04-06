Netflix has a secret playlist dedicated to short movies

Here at GamesRadar+, we’re all about short movies. So, we were overjoyed to discover – hot on the heels of an Saturday Night Live sketch poking fun at increasingly longer runtimes in cinemas – that Netflix now has a playlist dedicated exclusively to movies that are under two hours long.

Head on over to Netflix’s Short Ass Movies page (opens in new tab) and you’ll be transported into one of Netflix’s obscured ‘genre’ listings that usually can’t be accessed without knowing the code beforehand. There are all sorts available here, from Scary Movie to The Witch, Austin Powers, and even some of Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed classics.

The playlist is a tongue-in-cheek response to SNL’s recently-aired "Short Ass Movies" sketch. In it, Pete Davidson raps about bumper runtimes, including The Batman lasting for three hours.

Another short movie that we’re more than happy to recommend is one of Netflix’s latest. At under 100 minutes, Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood reunites director Richard Linklater with actor Jack Black in a wonderfully imaginative coming-of-age story that is getting perfect reviews.

If you’re itching to uncover more of Netflix’s ‘secret’ pages, be sure to check out our own rundown of Netflix codes that you can use right now. It’s the easiest way to get the most out of your subscription and really drill down into some of your weirdest and wildest tastes. Hey, we’re not judging.

