Netflix adds a new feature that will help the algorithm pick better movies for you

Netflix has added a new feature that lets the algorithm know which movies and TV shows are your absolute favorite.

The 'Two Thumbs Up' button won't replace the existing thumbs up and thumbs down, but will instead act as a 'love' button rather than just a simple 'like'. The new feature has already been rolled out and users can find the new button next to the regular thumbs on their TV, web, Android, and iOS mobile devices.

Christine Doig-Cardet, Netflix's Director of Product Innovation, penned a blog post (opens in new tab)about the new personalization feature.

"Our current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons are a good way for you to tell us how you feel about a series or film, and in return, you get a profile that’s better personalized to your taste," Doig-Cardet said. "However, we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike. Providing an additional way to tell us when you’re really into something means a profile with recommendations that better reflect what you enjoy."

Doig-Cardet goes on to use Bridgerton as an example, explaining that if you love the period drama you might be recommended more shows or films starring the cast, or from showrunner Shonda Rhimes.

There have definitely been times when the streaming app's recommendations seem a bit odd or random, so hopefully this new feature allows Netflix to get to know us a little better.

