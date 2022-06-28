A canceled CW show has been storming up the Netflix charts

Another old show is shooting up the Netflix Top 10 charts. Teenage supernatural drama Legacies is having a resurgence on the streaming platform. It’s currently sitting at number five, among new shows like Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, in the US viewing ranking.

The popularity comes as The CW show just ended its final season on the network. The season 4 finale was released on June 16, 2022, after the show was canceled in May 2022. Currently, seasons 1-3 of Legacies are available to stream on Netflix for US viewers, with the series finale likely prompting a re-watch.

The show, which began back in 2018, is part of The Vampire Diaries universe. It acted as a follow-up to The Originals, which was itself a spin-off of the vampire show. Legacies told the story of Hope Mikaelson, who was the daughter of The Originals characters Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall.

Hope attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted alongside other supernatural beings in Mystic Falls, Virginia. Cast members include Matt Davis back as his The Vampire Diaries character Alaric, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd as his witch twin daughters, and Peyton Alex Smith as a werewolf.

Reacting to the cancelation back in May, showrunner Julie Plec told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that while she was disappointed by the news, she already had another show in The Vampire Diaries universe planned. "There will be another one," Plec said. "We're a little sad, we're going to take a beat, but yeah, there are more ideas. There's more to do."

