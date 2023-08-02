There's no shortage of interactive specials on Netflix right now – that is, movies and TV shows that allow you to influence the course of events and choose your own ending by answering questions.

Black Mirror did it first with the 2018 movie Bandersnatch, which enabled the audience to decide the fate of programmer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) through a series of choices, down to his choice of breakfast cereal. Plenty of other projects have followed in the five years since, including an interactive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie released in 2020, as well as the 2019 series You vs. Wild, which allowed viewers to instruct Bear Grylls as he navigated through different terrains.

Choose Love, however, is Netflix's first interactive rom-com. The upcoming movie stars The Perfect Date's Laura Marano as Cami, who's facing a dilemma in her love life. She's in a steady relationship with boyfriend Paul (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Scott Michael Foster), but she's worried she missed out on the ones that got away with ex Rex (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City's Avan Jogia) and first love Jack (Power Rangers Ninja Steel's Jordi Webber).

As for who Cami will end up with (and just how messy things get), that seems to be up to us. Per the official synopsis: "In this choose-your-own romance adventure, the viewer will navigate through Cami’s romances and ultimately choose her love."

