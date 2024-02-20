Netflix has put one of its best movies on YouTube for free for one week only – so you best be quick

Netflix has taken its Oscar campaigning to the next level, dropping its Best Animated Feature Film entry Nimona on YouTube for free.

The 2023 movie is one of the most highly-rated films on the platform and has been widely praised by critics for everything from its inclusive storytelling to its stunning animation. Now, viewers can watch it on the free platform, but you’ll have to be quick as its creators have confirmed it’s only available for one week (ending on February 26).

The film is set in a futuristic medieval world where a knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Faced with limited options, the only one who can help prove his innocence is a shape-shifting teenager called Nimona. The sci-fi adventure sees the unlikely duo team up in the film based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson.

Kick-Ass’s Chloë Grace Moretz lends her voice to the shapeshifting Nimona, while Oscar-winner Riz Ahmed plays the knight, Ballister. Eugene Lee Yang, RuPaul Charles, Lorraine Toussaint, and Frances Conroy round out the voice cast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The movie won over critics when it was released, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%. Among those praising it was Digital Spy, who gave it five stars, writing: "Nimona is a 98-min fun ride that does a great job combining impressive action, deeply moving scenes, and hilarious gags."

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly wrote: "While Disney continues to translate its animated classics into live-action and Pixar puts out subpar fare, Nimona's release on Netflix continues 2023's record as a strong year for animation from lesser-known creators and studios."

The decision to make it available for free forms part of Netflix’s Oscar campaign, with the studio hoping to pick up several awards on the night. Other films vying for awards include Maestro, Nyad, Society of the Snow, Rustin, and American Symphony. For what looks likely to win, here’s our guide to the 2024 Oscar winner predictions.

