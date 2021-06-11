Netflix and Ubisoft provide details on Splinter Cell, Far Cry, and Captain Laserhawk shows

Netflix has provided information on three upcoming animated Ubisoft projects: Splinter Cell, a Far Cry show, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

A first look at Splinter Cell was released during Netflix's GEEKED week, and it shows an older and broodier Sam Fischer. You get a good sense of the tone and animation style here, which looks quite dour and very serious.

(Image credit: Netflix)

An animated Splinter Cell show has been in the works for a little while now, with Ubisoft and Netflix announcing the project back in July of last year. The show is coming from John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

Not too much is known about it, though Kolstad has confirmed eight episodes have been ordered – though that could extend to sixteen. No additional details were shared with the photo, so for now, we still have no time frame on a release date.

The next project up will be reviving Far Cry: Blood Dragon... or at least invoking its cyber-80s trappings. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is coming from Adi Shankar, who is best known for executively producing The Grey, Dredd, and Netflix's other animated video game show, Castlevania.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Taking to Twitter to explain the series, Shankar revealed that the title likely won't be confined to just the Far Cry moniker. "Ubisoft allowed me to create a new Universe for them that acts as a 'Blood Dragon remix' of all Ubisoft properties," he wrote. "Think Captain N: The Game Masters but good .. or the Bootleg Universe short films without copyright infringement!"



Finally, Ubisoft’s Far Cry will be getting a separate series that is an “adult anime series,” as confirmed by Variety. Outside of that, there’s not much known about it.

We can possibly expect to see something in relation to the Far Cry anime or the Blood Dragon series during Ubisoft Forward on June 12 as part of the E3 2021 schedule. Ubisoft has already confirmed that it’ll be showing off its Apple TV Plus series Mythic Quest and the Werewolves Within movie. We can also expect to see some “surprises” from Ubisoft Film and Television during the stream as well.

Other Netflix GEEKED week announcements included a new look at The Cuphead Show, plus new Stranger Things season 4 castings, and confirmation of Lock and Key season 2. In the meantime, make sure to check out the best Netflix movies streaming right now.