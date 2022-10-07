Need for Speed Unbound car list boasts over 140 vehicles

The full Need for Speed Unbound car list has just been revealed by EA, and there's a staggering amount of vehicles included.

After finally announcing Need for Speed Unbound just yesterday following a fair few leaks, EA then published a full car list over on the game's official website (opens in new tab). The full Need for Speed Unbound car list finishes at 143 vehicles strong, and you can parse the full list of cars in the extensive list below.

Acura NSX 2017

Acura RSX-S 2004

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016

Aston Martin DB5 1964

Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018

Aston Martin DB11 2017

Aston Martin Vulcan 2016

BMW M3 2006

BMW M3 Evolution II 1988

BMW X6 M 2016

BMW M3 2010

BMW M5 2018

BMW Z4 M40i 2019

BMW M4 Coupe 2018

BMW M2 Competition 2019

BMW M1 1981

BMW i8 Coupe 2018

BMW M4 GTS 2016

BMW M3 Convertible 2010

BMW M4 Convertible 2017

BMW i8 Roadster 2018

Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017

Buick Grand National GNX 1987

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020

Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013

Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967

Chevrolet Bel Air 1955

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017

Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014

Dodge Charger R/T 1969

Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019

Ferrari LaFerrari 2016

Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984

Ferrari 488 GTB 2016

Ferrari F40 1988

Ferrari 458 Italia 2009

Ferrari 488 Pista 2019

Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018

Ferrari 458 Spider 2011

Ford F-150 Raptor 2017

Ford Mustang GT 2015

Ford GT 2017

Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969

Ford Mustang 1965

Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990

Ford Crown Victoria 2008

Ford Focus RS 2016

Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019

Honda Civic Type-R 2000

Honda Civic Type-R 2015

Honda NSX Type-R 1992

Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009

Infiniti Q60S 2017

Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016

Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019

Koenigsegg Regera 2016

Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018

Lamborghini Aventador S 2018

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989

Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010

Lamborghini Urus 2018

Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019

Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995

Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019

Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018

Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018

Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015

Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015

Lotus Exige S 2006

Lotus Emira 2021

Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002

Mazda MX5 1996

Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011

Mazda MX5 2015

McLaren P1 2014

McLaren F1 1993

McLaren 570S 2015

McLaren 570S Spider 2018

McLaren 600LT 2018

McLaren P1 GTR 2015

Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018

Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019

Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016

Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017

Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019

Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021

Mercury Cougar 1967

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008

Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999

NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017

NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999

NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019

NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998

NISSAN Z Prototype 2022

NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002

NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993

NISSAN 350Z 2008

NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971

NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971

NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996

NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015

NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017

Pagani Huayra BC 2017

Plymouth Cuda 1970

Polestar Polestar 1 2020

Pontiac Firebird 1977

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973

Porsche 918 Spyder 2015

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997

Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018

Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017

Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018

Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018

Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018

Porsche Cayman GT4 2015

SRT Viper GTS 2014

SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006

SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014

SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010

Volkswagen Beetle 1963

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016

Volvo 242DL 1975

Volvo Amazon P130 1970

There sure will be plenty of cars to get your hands on when Unbound launches later this year. The list is comprised of both old and new vehicles alike, with the likes of the Aston Martin DB5 1964 and the Volvo Amazon P130 1970 being among the oldest cars on offer.

Elsewhere, there's modern supercars available as well. The McLaren 570S Spider 2018 is a fair bit of a powerhouse, as is the Ferrari LaFerrari 2016. There's also household names like Dodge, Porsche, Lamborghini, Honda, Ford, Jaguar, Aston Martin, and Mitsubishi among the vehicle list.

Need For Speed Unbound launches later this year on December 2, although you can get early access from November 29 by pre-ordering. EA's new racing sim is also only coming to new-gen consoles, arriving across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

