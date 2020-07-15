NBCUniversal launches comics company, with Grant Morrison on first title

NBCUniversal is getting into the comic book biz - and enlisting Grant Morrison and Boom! Studios to help.

NBCUniversal subsidiary Universal Content Productions, a TV production company, is launching a division focused on comics called UCP Graphic.

The first project under the deal is an ongoing series titled Proctor Valley Road, written by Grant Morrison and screenwriter Alex Child (Holby City) - the artist has not been named. UCP Graphic have lined up Boom! To publish the series. Variety, which published the announcement, said UCP Graphic would be for "up-and-coming talent" - although we don't think Morrison would be considered "up-and-coming."

"[Proctor Valley Road] tells the story of a group of teenage girls suspected in the disappearance of several teen boys in a 1964 California beach town," reads Variety's description of the book.

In real life, there is a Proctor Valley Road in San Diego county California that has been the subject of urban legend for deaths, and even a 'Proctor Valley Monster' as written up in local newspapers.

(Image credit: Universal Content Productions)

"Similar to our strategy with launching UCP Audio, we want to offer storytellers the opportunity to create for multiple content platforms including graphic novels," says UCP studio president Dawn Olmstead. "Our goal is for UCP to be a home for great storytelling, no matter the medium."

As a TV production company, UCP has a track record of paying attention to comic books, having developed TV series based on Umbrella Academy, Deadly Class, and Resident Alien.

Morrison signed a multi-year TV deal with UCP back in 2018, and they have produced Syfy's Happy! adaptation, as well as the Morrison-co-written Brave New World adaptation for Peacock. Morrison's long-simmering Sinatoro film/comic book was also set-up with UCP (and Black Mask Studios, at the time).