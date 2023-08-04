My favourite indie game of 2018 is getting a "spiritual sequel," and it looks just as Studio Ghibli-esque as the original

Once in a while, a game comes along with an imaginative world and colourful characters that truly captures the imagination and lingers in the mind long after the credits have rolled. For me, Forgotton Anne is one of those games, and as luck would have it, it's getting a "spiritual sequel", which looks every bit as delightful and captivating.

Like its predecessor, it centres around everyday objects that have found themselves abandoned by humans and are now searching for a new purpose. All those old toys, odds socks, and random items that people have misplaced or discarded are transported to a magical land where they become sentient beings known as Forgotlings - which also happens to be the name of this follow-up. This time around, you play as one of these aimless objects, a "gifted posing doll" called Fig, who gets thrust into a conflict between the tribes of this land.

"It will become your quest to build relations and unite these tribes against an existential threat in the form of an enigmatic Beast offering bliss through oblivion as it slowly eats away at the heart and mind of the realm," explains developer Throughline Games.

As the trailer below shows, Forgotlings also uses the same gorgeous Studio Ghibli-esque hand-drawn animations, but when it comes to gameplay, it appears to be bigger and more ambitious.

Described as a "Metroidvania-esque semi-open world adventure", early on, you'll acquire a ship which enables you to choose which location to explore, from crumbling ancient ruins to sun-soaked desert dunes.

At the centre of it all is the Choice Wheel which governs your actions in both combat and narrative situations. In battle, you have the option to use sword strikes, defensive techniques or quick dashes. When it comes to the story, the Choice Wheel lets you respond in one of four ways: Challenge, Encourage, Empathize, or Question. Given how dark and emotional Forgotton Anne's narrative can get, I'm fully expecting some heartwrenching decision-making in Forgotlings.

Having recently smashed its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter, Throughline promises Forgotlings will be "An unforgettable journey into an imaginative and wholly original world filled with wonder." The developer is targeting a 2024 release on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. You can add it to your Steam wishlist right now and keep up to date with its progress by following its developer on Twitter.

