My favorite PS5 controller is coming to Xbox, and it's bringing anti-stick drift modules with it

The Victrix Pro BFG has been my controller to beat this year in the PS5 and PC markets. Fortunately, that looks like that'll become the case for Xbox players in the new year too, as PDP has announced that an Xbox Series X version is on the way.

A version of this gamepad for Xbox seems like a natural next step to me. The Victrix Pro BFG is actually a successor to the Victrix Gambit controller for Xbox. The BFG builds on the Gambit's design though, sporting a fully modular build with facial blocks that can be flipped around and swapped out to your liking.

This means Xbox players, in a rare turn, will be able to use a controller with symmetrical thumbsticks if they so choose. In fact, the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox will buck a few trends, including wireless support, which is seldom seen for officially licensed Xbox gamepads.

Furthermore, it'll be a rare example of a controller whose name and design are almost completely unchanged between PlayStation and Xbox versions. Minus the PS5's touchpad, both controllers seem to feature the exact same build and attachments in the box. Both are also compatible as best PC controllers as well.

The Pro BFG for Xbox will be available to pre-order in January of 2024 and will cost the same $179.99 as the model for PlayStation owners. Unlike the PS5 iteration, the Xbox one will come in two colorways, Black and White, although both will sport the purple flashes befitting the Victrix brand.

(Image credit: PDP)

Ironically, Official Call of Duty skins are available for the PS5 model, but we haven't heard any confirmation that these will be available for the Xbox Series X controller.

In an exciting turn for all Victrix Pro BFG owners, PDP is creating Hall Sensor stick modules for both platforms, meaning you can swap out the potentiometer thumbsticks for ones that are immune to stick drift.

Although it never became a serious issue, and almost resolved itself, I have experienced some minor stick drift with the PS5's BFG in my time with it. Since that product launched, Hall Sensor sticks have become a lot more commonplace, so I do think it's a nice touch on PDP's part that all players will have equal footing in this way.

These modules will be sold separately from both controllers and while that may seem like an anti-consumer middleman, it may suit some players better. Hall Sensor sticks are known to be a little more sensitive than potentiometers, and given this is a controller bred for Esports warfare, I think it's actually quite nice that this PDP is offering yet more player choice here. PDP hasn't listed a price for these modules yet, but it seems as though they'll launch with the new Xbox pad.

The original Pro BFG has been listed as the best PS5 controller in our eyes since it launched earlier in 2023. It sports four mappable back buttons, the aforementioned modular design, a fightpad attachment, trigger stops, customization via the Victrix Control Hub, and low latency audio through a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Pro BFG will be available at Victrix's website.

